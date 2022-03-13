Daily Racing Multiple: Winner can take it all for Naas Sunday double

The winner can take it all for Kennedy

Back Take All @ 5/1 in the 14:55 at Naas

No. 10 Take All (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Seamus Fahey, Ireland

Jockey: B. P. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 123

Naas is the meeting where the Daily Multiple lands on for Sunday and Take All looks on a good mark to be worthy of a bet in the 2m3f Handicap Hurdle.

Seamus Fahey's 7yo has been keeping good company over fences this term, while a few have been "tilting at windmills", he ran with credit in the Dan and Joan Moore at Fairyhouse.

He finished second behind Palace Rock last time over 2m, and that trip arguably suited the winner more as he is a smooth traveller, but has gone up 7lb for that victory.

Take All is up 3lb, and stayed on strongly at the end to suggest going up in distance will be of great benefit. It's no surprise he's a bit shorter in the betting than Palace Rock. The drying ground wouldn't have been ideal either, as he is better on soft.

His rider Ben Kennedy claims 7lb too, and if ever there was a day to break the duck it's today. Kennedy is 0-50 and the closest he has got to gaining his first win is two seconds. Good luck Ben.

Expect a win for Mullins, this time Danny

Back Stormy Judge @ 6/1 in the 16:40 at Naas

No. 5 Stormy Judge (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: P. A. Fahy, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Mullins

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 139

If you have wondered why the Irish handicappers are so strong at Cheltenham, and indeed yesterday at Sandown, look no further than the racing at Bangor and Warwick compared to Limerick and Naas on Sunday.

Bangor is a great track, but there isn't a race with more than six runners on the card, where as the two Irish venues have a Graded race at each and a good number of huge field handicaps over hurdles.

One of the big races is the Leinster National, and last year's winner Scoir Mear should be primed for a bit run after his latest effort over hurdles, and he was part of a 1-2-3 in the race for owner J.P McManus, but I liked Stormy Judge as a novice last term, and his abundant stamina makes him a leading contender here.

He had a quiet comeback run last month (his first of the season) over a short hurdling trip, and he should be spot on for today going up from 2m to 3m.

One of his best displays last term came at Navan in a Grade B Handicap when winning off a mark of 127. He looked a horse with plenty of potential that day under Danny Mullins, who gave him a lovely waiting ride from the back. That was second win of the season following a heavy-ground success at Naas over 2m4f. He stayed well that day and has been mentioned as a potential Irish National candidate.

Both races are Sportsbook Extra Place Specials if you fancy playing the 38/1 each-way double.

