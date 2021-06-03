Daily Racing Multiple: Two to play at Leopardstown in a 12/1 boosted double

Four to get home for Murtagh

No. 8 (10) Fourhometwo SBK 10/3 EXC 5.5 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Martin Coen

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

We had a nice winner with James Watt yesterday who scored at 8/1 at Ripon, unfortunately Treacherous badly let the side down with a poor effort.

Thursday we are in for a treat with some class action at Leopardstown, which is a nice way to ease ourselves into the Derby meeting at Epsom.

Fourhometwo looks ready for a step up in class for Johnny Murtagh this afternoon judged on a rather impressive Premier Handicap victory last time at Naas.

He was trapped in a pocket on the inside in the closing stages, and at one stage looking unlikely to be set free. However, once released, he picked up with a dazzling turn of foot instantly to win going away. That was from a mark of 99.

Murtagh said he could be a stakes horse following the win. That was a career best and he can improve again.

O'Brien youngster can outstay rivals

16:50 Leopardstown - Back The Mediterranean

No. 7 (1) The Mediterranean (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

The 1m4f Nijinsky Stakes has a nice blend of hardened and exposed types against potential. Jim Bolger's Flying Visit is a prime example as he can boast form at Group level already this season with his second to Bolshoi Ballet in the Ballysax, but he has disappointed twice since.

Likewise Colour Sergeant, who does finish second a lot.

I'm not winning any prizes for originality with Aidan O'Brien's The Mediterranean and he's towards the top of the betting at 2/1 on the Sportsbook, but he looked an out-and-out stayer winning over course and distance last time - on just his second run.

He was nudged along at the halfway point, but I admired the horse's will to respond to Ryan Moore and he was very strong in the finish. It looks as though he will get further too, so his stamina could be the most potent weapon for this race.