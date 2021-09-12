Daily Racing Multiple: Two to back at Musselburgh in a 14/1 double

City can walk to victory

Leg 1: Back City Walk @ 11/4 in the 15:37 at Musselburgh

No. 1 (2) City Walk (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 15 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 90

Musselburgh wasn't a happy hunting ground yesterday, especially with Roach Power running all across the track and blowing his chance in the novice race. We move on to a good card for Sunday, again at the Scottish venue, and I am hoping City Walk can make up for lost time in the sprint.

The 4yo hasn't been seen since last September, but that shouldn't be a worry from the Saeed bin Suroor yard, as he can get them ready in terms of fitness for their first run. Big Team and Wild Lion were two such winners, with the latter scoring after a 408-day absence recently.

He was impressive winning on quick ground at Bath last season with a fast pace, and he ran well at Yarmouth despite slower fractions when finishing second. He can still be force off 90 running from top weight and this will be his first start since being gelded.

Vino can land the victory

Leg 2: Back Vino Victrix @ 2/1 in the 17:20 at Musselburgh

No. 1 (5) Vino Victrix SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 87

The Musselburgh Gold Cup at 17:20 might not have the numbers in terms of quantity, but there is a bit of quality in the field with Melrose third Ravenscraig Castle topping the betting at 6/4.

I prefer Hughie Morrison's Vino Victrix at a bigger price, a horse who had the York race pencilled in by his trainer a while ago if there was some cut in the ground, but he didn't turn up that day and has a chance to have a crack at the favourite.

As a son of Sir Percy, he has greatly improved for the step up to 1m6f and 2m this season, winning his previous two starts at Sandown and Kempton. Sir Percy might have won one of the worst Derbys ever, but his stock are tremendously durable granted a stamina test.

He came from the furthest back in the field to win at the Esher track - a race that has worked out seriously well with plenty of winners coming out of that.

The progressive 3yo also overcame a steady pace at Kempton with a beautiful Oisin Murphy ride that night. He made stylish ground up the inside and then broke away at the cutaway to shoot clear. He can continue his progression after being gelded earlier in the year.

I'll also be routing for the Ado McGuiness trio in the the 29-runner Premier Handicap over at the Curragh today, and I think Star Harbour has his trip at 10/1. You can click here to read more about Day Two of Irish Champions Weekend.