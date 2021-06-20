- Trainer: Ruth Jefferson
Daily Racing Multiple: Two tips at Hexham with the double boosted to 28/1
Alan Dudman has had success at Hexham earlier this season and he returns there for today's two selections, with the double boosted to 28/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook...
"His four wins over fences include three around here and he skipped away to win over course and distance last time by eight lengths with another excellent round of jumping."
No Graystown, keep with Cyrus
15:15 Hexham - Back Cyrus Keep
One selection of the day was going to be Graystown, but he was declared a non-runner the moment I filed the copy.
So a hasty re-write means that Cyrus Keep at 9/2 goes in.
He did us a great turn by securing our last winning double, and he won with tons in hand over course and distance last time. He never came off the bridle and I think he'll get 3m.
Good ground should help with that run style and even with the rise in class, I can see him going well again.
Welsh to fire on handicap debut
15:45 Hexham - Back Welsh Reign
A much-needed return to Hexham today, a track in my last two visits that has provided winning doubles at 80/1 and 66/1. Ascot was quiet save for a Kemari's win in the Vase and Danyah's decent second, so we need the north east to deliver today.
The first leg has Welsh Reign earmarked as a stamina horse.
He's a winning pointer over 3m in the mud and shaped well on better ground last time over course and distance in a beginners' chase. The form of that reads well with the fourth behind rated 125 and two ahead rated 125 and 117.
His opening mark for handicap debut looks more than fair and his stamina could be a big asset.
