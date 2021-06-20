Daily Racing Multiple: Two tips at Hexham with the double boosted to 28/1

No Graystown, keep with Cyrus

15:15 Hexham - Back Cyrus Keep

No. 7 Cyrus Keep (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Ruth Jefferson

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 103

One selection of the day was going to be Graystown, but he was declared a non-runner the moment I filed the copy.

So a hasty re-write means that Cyrus Keep at 9/2 goes in.

He did us a great turn by securing our last winning double, and he won with tons in hand over course and distance last time. He never came off the bridle and I think he'll get 3m.

Good ground should help with that run style and even with the rise in class, I can see him going well again.

Welsh to fire on handicap debut

15:45 Hexham - Back Welsh Reign

No. 3 Welsh Reign (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Tim Reed

Jockey: Harry Reed

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 102

A much-needed return to Hexham today, a track in my last two visits that has provided winning doubles at 80/1 and 66/1. Ascot was quiet save for a Kemari's win in the Vase and Danyah's decent second, so we need the north east to deliver today.

The first leg has Welsh Reign earmarked as a stamina horse.

He's a winning pointer over 3m in the mud and shaped well on better ground last time over course and distance in a beginners' chase. The form of that reads well with the fourth behind rated 125 and two ahead rated 125 and 117.

His opening mark for handicap debut looks more than fair and his stamina could be a big asset.



