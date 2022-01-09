Daily Racing Multiple: Two rookies can make their mark for Sunday's double

Jet to make her rivals suffer

Back Jumping Jet @ 5/2 in the 13:20 at Fairyhouse

No. 8 Jumping Jet (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

Field sizes are small for Sunday's two jumping cards at Fairyhouse and Ayr, and while Southwell takes time to work out, I am leaving that track alone. How I yearn for the sires on the Fibresand!

With runners at a premium, it's another day of trying to double up on a couple of short-ish prices. Gordon Elliott's Jumping Jet can hopefully get the multiple up and running at 5/2.

She won a bumper for Barry Fitzgerald by a whole 29L on her debut last term at Gowran Park and relished the heavy ground. She got a lead in that, but once the pace-setter gave way, her free-going manner took her to the front and she galloped her rivals into submission. Some horses were toiling miles behind and she never came off the bridle.

Her hurdles debut last time was a disappointment in third, but she might have needed the race after 236 days off. Stepping up to 2m3f today will also suit.

The time figures read positively and the form of her Gowran win has worked out very well as the second Choice Of Words has turned into a smart performer, and the third has won a race easily since.

Elliott has taken this mares' hurdle twice in the last few years, with Barra being the best. They tend to go a good gallop in this contest too and traditionally the emphasis has been on stamina.

There's a line in the Paul McCartney song 'Jet' that says "climb on the back and we'll go for a ride in the sky", something Davy Russell could get if she replicates her Gowran effort.

Tfou very much catches the eye on debut

Back Tfou @ 10/11 in the 15:30 at Ayr

No. 2 Tfou (Fr) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.97 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Brian Hughes doesn't often miss the target when on board a favourite, but his ride on Crystal Glory yesterday wasn't his finest moment as Sean Quinlan slipped away on Rafferty's Return and he was ultimately given too much to do. I hope it isn't pocket talking as that's an easy response, but he just had too much ground to make up. Sometimes rides are good and sometimes they are not so good.

Hughes should get a winner in the bumper with the Nicky Richards-trained Tfou, who looks the part on pedigree and I am not averse to backing a newcomer in a flat race.

Gordon Elliott's Burn The Evidence is a serious rival as she's well bred, but she has been a beaten favourite twice in three of her starts and has been matched at near evens in defeat on her last two. The latest was at Thurles, and while visibility was poor for that, she doesn't look the biggest and was under pressure some way out.

Tfou cost 180,000 euros as a store and his stable has taken this race for the last two seasons with above average types. Castle Rushen is rated 135 now and Ribble Valley is even better with a figure of near 150, so it's a race the yard target.

And while the selection has to concede weight to Elliott's mare, Hughes should be able to add to 7-35 at the track this term. Richards is 3-13 with his bumper horses this season.