Daily Racing Multiple: Two in Ireland with Ascot Adventure for a Sunday treble

Zanavi can back up impressive victory

13:45 Limerick - Back Zanavi

No. 2 Zanavi (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Denis Hogan, Ireland

Jockey: D. G. Hogan

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

Our treble starts at Limerick with Zanavi - who looked super impressive winning by 13 lengths at Fairyhouse recently, and he can follow up under a penalty at 4/5.

He had no problems with the heavy conditions and quickened after travelling supremely well through the race under a hold-up ride. His trainer Denis Hogan was thinking about the Boodles at Cheltenham after. So it's calmer waters today.

He was fragile in a couple of starts for Dermot Weld on the Flat, but he had ability and it's good to see him turned out so quickly after Fairyhouse.

Conflated to bounce back after heavy defeat

14:00 Naas - Back Conflated

No. 1 Conflated (Ire) SBK 4/7 EXC 1.7 Trainer: Mrs Denise Foster, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Let's go with a fairly short price runner in a small field for the second selection, as Conflated heads the market to win the 14:00 Grade 3 over fences.

As the top-rated runner on 144, he does have a fair bit in hand on the figures, although he has to bounce back after being woefully outclassed in a Grade 1 behind Monkfish. That was over 3m and he was worth a try over that trip, but he reverts back down to 2m4f today.

Soft and heavy ground is still the order of the day in Ireland and the selection acts well on it and should go from the front and can bounce back with a win today.

A winning adventure with Ascot today

15:58 Lingfield - Back Ascot Adventure

No. 2 (3) Ascot Adventure SBK 4/6 EXC 1.95 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Ascot Adventure looked a tidy horse when landing his debut at Cork last summer and was subsequently sold from Andy Slattery to Clive Cox for the princely sum of 150,000gns and makes his first start for the Lambourn trainer.

He looks an ideal sort for Lingfield too as he appears to have plenty of dash, and no one rides "Leafy" better than Adam Kirby.

Cox is operating at 40% over the past two weeks and he goes into the Sportsbook Multiple at 1.804/5.