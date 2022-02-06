Daily Racing Multiple: Two handicappers for Leopardstown double

Fakir can continue to to make handicap mark

No. 12 Fakir D'alene (Fr) SBK 13/2 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 137

Gordon Elliott's Fakir D'alene goes into a deeper handicap on Sunday off a new mark of 137, but this chaser on the up has had the look of a three miler over fences, and while today's trip is shorter at 2m6f, a rattling good test of stamina should see him improve more and he's certainly going the right way about his business.

His season over fences started at Cork, but blew his rivals away with a relentless display of galloping winning at Down Royal on St Stephens Day when the blinkers were applied for the first time to win by 32L. He jumped well, but it was more the glimpse of his power to stay further down the line.

He stepped up in trip last time at Thurles and made the running to win on handicap debut, once again jumping well and dominating.

Good or soft ground seems to come alike and off 137, I am looking forward to seeing what he can do against some serious rivals.

Ducor for Moore could be leniently treated

No. 16 Sea Ducor SBK 5/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: A. L. T. Moore, Ireland

Jockey: Donagh Meyler

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 133

Another highly competitive handicap on a superb Sunday card, and over hurdles for the 0-150 and 31 runners it's not the easiest, but Sea Ducor very much caught the eye last time and should be considered off what looks potentially a lenient mark.

It's been a light career for the 6yo, but he has flashed glimpses of some class. He hacked up in a 1m6f Navan race and finished second to Aspire Tower on his hurdles' debut in 2019.

He also can lay claim to the fact he beat the mighty Galopin Des Champs over hurdles at Gowran Park, posting a decent performance with a super jumping display.

With a lightly-raced profile and just four runs over hurdles, a mark of 133 could seriously underestimate him. As a relation to the great Tiger Roll too, he could one of the most interesting runners on the card.