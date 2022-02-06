To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Daily Racing Multiple: Two handicappers for Leopardstown double

Dublin Racing Festival
Alan has looked at two of the big handicaps on Sunday at Leopardstown

Alan Dudman is hoping to find some success at Leopardstown on Sunday with two handicappers in a 55/1 Sportsbook multiple...

"With a lightly-raced profile and just four runs over hurdles, a mark of 133 could seriously underestimate him. As a relation to the great Tiger Roll too, he could one of the most interesting runners on the card."

Back Sea Ducor @ 7.513/2 in the 16:10 at Leopardstown

Fakir can continue to to make handicap mark

Back Fakir D'alene @ 13/2 in the 14:25 at Leopardstown

Gordon Elliott's Fakir D'alene goes into a deeper handicap on Sunday off a new mark of 137, but this chaser on the up has had the look of a three miler over fences, and while today's trip is shorter at 2m6f, a rattling good test of stamina should see him improve more and he's certainly going the right way about his business.

His season over fences started at Cork, but blew his rivals away with a relentless display of galloping winning at Down Royal on St Stephens Day when the blinkers were applied for the first time to win by 32L. He jumped well, but it was more the glimpse of his power to stay further down the line.

He stepped up in trip last time at Thurles and made the running to win on handicap debut, once again jumping well and dominating.

Good or soft ground seems to come alike and off 137, I am looking forward to seeing what he can do against some serious rivals.

Ducor for Moore could be leniently treated

Back Sea Ducor @ 13/2 in the 16:10 at Leopardstown

Another highly competitive handicap on a superb Sunday card, and over hurdles for the 0-150 and 31 runners it's not the easiest, but Sea Ducor very much caught the eye last time and should be considered off what looks potentially a lenient mark.

It's been a light career for the 6yo, but he has flashed glimpses of some class. He hacked up in a 1m6f Navan race and finished second to Aspire Tower on his hurdles' debut in 2019.

He also can lay claim to the fact he beat the mighty Galopin Des Champs over hurdles at Gowran Park, posting a decent performance with a super jumping display.

With a lightly-raced profile and just four runs over hurdles, a mark of 133 could seriously underestimate him. As a relation to the great Tiger Roll too, he could one of the most interesting runners on the card.

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply

Alan Dudman's P and L

Multiples 2021 to present: +53.35pts
Bets Of Day 2016 to 2021: +25.10pts
Irish Racing Tips 2020 to 2021: +21.63pts

Recommended bets

Back Fakir D'alene @ 7.513/2 in the 14:25 at Leopardstown
Back Sea Ducor @ 7.513/2 in the 16:10 at Leopardstown

You can back Alan's two Leopardstown selections in a Sportsbook double that pays 56.055/1 (0.5pt)

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Daily Racing Multiple