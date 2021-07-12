Daily Racing Multiple: Two fancied runners look good for a double at Wolverhampton

Trevolli and Dawson a good match

Back Trevoli @ 11/4 in the 19:55 at Wolverhampton

No. 4 (3) Trevolli SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Philip Kirby

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 73

I always look out for Ray Dawson's mounts on a card, and his 3lb will be valuable to the chances of Trevolli in the 19:55.

He was keen again at Newcastle recently but ran a fair race there and has certainly improved in his three starts since joining Phillip Kirby from Adam West.

He caught my eye travelling well at Newcastle and has a good draw to play with.

Halcyon to lift the spirits

Leg 2: Back Halcyon Spirit @ 9/4 in the 20:25 at Wolverhampton

No. 4 (4) Halcyon Spirit SBK 7/4 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Marcus Tregoning

Jockey: Dougie Costello

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Our second selection runs in a large field, but winnable Median Auction race with Marcus Tregoning's Halcyon Spirit at 9/4.

That's about the right price for a horse that showed plenty of improvement on his second start at Windsor last time at big odds.

He looked a little outpaced on that occasion in the closing stages, but it was encouraging he made a move 4f out to get into contention. That was over 1m and with 1m2f and 1m4f winners in his pedigree, the new trip tonight should suit him and he looks the form pick.

***

Daily Multi-Sports Double

Leg 1: Back Statuario to win 15:30 @ 85/40

Newton Abbot provides today's jumps meeting and Peter Bowen's six-year-old catches the eye. Having finished second by a nose on back to back occasions in May, Statuario was disappointing at Uttoxeter last time out but on closer inspection, that was a rather strong race compared to his three opponents today.

He has noticeably jumped right at Southwell and Warwick which has cost him notching up his first victory but if the Bowen's can address that issue he should be able to make all in a rather weak looking field.

Dogon returned form a long absence last month but ran poorly and pulled up at Worcester, and although Admiral's Sunset is well handicapped, he's is still 0-11 and it's hard to see whether this step back in trip will suit.

Leg 2: Back under 2.5 goals Kalmar v Hacken @ 8/13 KO: 17:00

The Swedish Allsvenskan provides two fixtures this Monday but we're focusing on Kalmar's home match against Hacken, which looks like it could be a close encounter.

Kalmar fans have witnessed just four goals in four home matches so far, playing out to 0-0 draws in the early stages of the season. Hacken have been tough to beat on the road, winning one, drawing three and losing just once - which was to current leaders Malmo.

These teams last met in December, which finished 0-0 and just one out of their last six head to heads have seen more than two goals scored (2-1). Factoring in all of the above, it feels as though we won't be expecting many goals in this one and under 2.5 goals is the play.