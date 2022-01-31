Daily Racing Multiple: Two big odds mares look each-way material at Punchestown

Time for LL to show some coolness

Back Lady L'Llerom @ 10/1 in the 15:50 at Punchestown

No. 21 Lady L'lerom (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Shane Nolan, Ireland

Jockey: Conor Orr

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 80

Two divisions of the 3m handicap for us on Monday with a stack of runners in both, and as field sizes are so small elsewhere I am hoping to make good use of the Extra Place Special at Punchestown.

The 15:50 revolves around 11/4 favourite Emancipator, who ran fourth at Fairyhouse last time out. He's been beaten before off similar marks, and off 88, it tells you about the standard and level.

Shane Nolan's Lady L'Llerom has failed to win a race in 21 attempts, and I would imagine she could drift out from 10/1. But she ran a creditable third from off the pace behind a Ronan McNally hotpot in Full Noise, but she overcame one or two less than fluent jumps early to plug on for a place.

Her effort at Galway over slightly shorter at the tail of the summer was a better effort when she sported the first-time headgear. Once again it was a third place, but she travelled well enough into it, and she hasn't moved from her mark of 80 since then.

Today is a drop in class from Fairyhouse and at least she hasn't had too many tries over 3m.

Expect more from Jeanne up in distance

Back Maura Jeanne @ 16/1 in the 14:20 at Punchestown

No. 1 Maura Jeanne SBK 20/1 EXC 23 Trainer: Colin A. McBratney, Ireland

Jockey: Jordan Colin Gainford

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 93

An even bigger leap of faith is needed in terms of a price at 16/1, but that looks big enough for a mare we haven't had a chance to see the best of yet.

Maura Jeanne showed ability in a Perth bumper last summer on good ground, which is her standout effort in a light career to date. She looked ill-equipped to deal with the speed test but shaped well having been outpaced quite badly. That was with previous trainer Ian Duncan, and since has made the switch to Colin McBratney.

Her two runs so far over hurdles have both been over 2m4f in soft conditions, but with a 3m4f winner in her pedigree, the step up to 3m today should see her in a better light.

The jumping department has let her down as she has lacked fluency and made a few mistakes last time too, but the first-time cheekpieces should sharpen that up, plus they will go a bit slower over a further distance to ease the pressure on the technique.

It's a handicap debut today from top weight and we should see a better run.