Daily Racing Multiple: Trust in the figures with Narcissus for Leopardess double

Narcissus looks a very attractive bet dropped down in trip

No. 1 (5) Night Narcissus (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 82

Celebre D'Allen was a 5/1 advised winner yesterday for the column, but our second selection finished fourth. In two days it's been one-four, one-four, which sounds like the master John Gosden describing those metronomic fractions in America.

Night Narcissus looks the most interesting runner in the 5f Handicap, and once again I am keen to explore the angle of a 6f horse dropping down to the minimum at Southwell.

Her half-sister actually won on the old Fbresand here, and today's race represents a drop in class from 0-95 and 0-90 company.

Last time out she was hampered late in the race at Wolverhampton, and that checked her progress and she runs off the same mark of 82 as top weight - another angle I like.

She clocked the fastest furlong of any horse last time, and was the only one to dip under 11 seconds. She also ran a 10.86 furlong at Wolverhampton in the winter - a race that earned a big sectional upgrade.

As a lightly-raced filly, she can hopefully show the same distain and contempt her mythological namesake did to those that fell in love with him.

The form book doesn't lie for the great Leopardess

No. 3 Snow Leopardess SBK 1/1 EXC 1.02 Trainer: Charlie Longsdon

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

The remarkable Snow Leopardess could be the headline act at Exeter on Sunday, as she lines up as the 6/4 from 7/4 favourite in the Listed Mares Chase at 16:00. Connections are wary of a tilt at the Grand National in April, so we could learn a lot more about her potential in running in Liverpool. She is currently a 25/1 chance on the Sportsbook for "The Nash".

Her jumping was a joy to behold when landing the Becher Chase last time. Emerging through the gloom and the mist to wing over some of the fences. It's always been one of her major assets as she jumps with such panache.

The ground was testing that day, so hopefully she didn't have too much taken out of her. But she is so tough with a constitution to die for, I wouldn't tag that as a major issue. This is a super mare that has won in Ireland, France and Britain. And has been successful over fences, hurdles and in the bumper sphere. Add to that, she had some time out to foal a horse out of Sir Percy. I reckon that youngster will stay.

Her form behind Galvin in the National Hunt Chase last term is looking even better now, and she appeared to be in fine fettle thanks to her trainer Charlie Longsdon posting a video of the dashing grey in the week.

She's a short price, but her jumping could pressure her rivals. Drying ground isn't an issue and she stays well.