Daily Racing Multiple: Trust in Mooney for boosted 150/1 double at Salisbury

Mooney can shine

16:08 Salisbury - Back Trixie Waterbury

No. 2 (5) Trixie Waterbury (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Harry Dunlop

Jockey: S. M. Mooney

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 71

We head to Salisbury on Sunday, hoping for a happier experience than the time I got rejected from their art college. What a waste of a trip.

The big price on Trixie Waterbury appeals in for an open looking 7f handicap, and this looks her ideal trip.

She ran over curse and distance last time, but in soft conditions staying on to go down by two lengths. The fact that she travelled well to win a race on the all-weather in January suggests she could be okay switching to a quicker surface.

Stephen Mooney claims 7lb, and he is still seeking his first win.

Don't get get cross with Marsden

17:10 Salisbury - Back Marsden Cross

No. 1 (5) Marsden Cross (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Sir Mark Todd

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 67

Marsden Cross is a horse I have picked before, and flagged her up at Windsor last time citing the step up to 1m4f as the main factor for backing her.

Unfortunately nothing went right for her. She was slowly away, and from a steady pace, she had to come from a lot further back than the first three home.

She also met some trouble late on. All in all a bit of a disaster.

However, quick ground today at a stiff track like Salisbury should hopefully give her more of a chance at a big price too.



