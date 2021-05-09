- Trainer: Anthony Honeyball
- Jockey: Ben Godfrey
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 1lbs
- OR: 88
Daily Racing Multiple: Triple H pedigree to finish off his rivals
Alan had a 4.0 winner with Louganini yesterday but couldn't find the back-up selection for the double. Sunday's action at Plumpton is the focus for today's Sportsbook Multiple...
"He made his debut in a quick ground Taunton contest, a race that looked stronger than today's. He stayed on well behind a Paul Nicholls' horse and it was pleasing to see that he handled conditions."
Backus to back up win
14:38 Plumpton - Back Bob Backus
It's jumping all the way for Sunday, and backing Bob Backus is not only one for the great Brian Badonde, but me also with improvement sure to come.
Winning form is thin on the ground for this handicap hurdle, but the selection got off the mark in the first-time blinkers over course and distance to win with a fair bit in hand. The ever-popular veteran Ding Ding was a long way back in third.
Good ground potentially could have been the reason for unlocking some improvement and with the tongue-tie added, the 7/4 Sportsbook price looks reasonable considering the main market rival is well exposed.
Triple H hard to beat
17:08 Plumpton - Back Here Hare Here
Trainer Warren Greatrex had a quiet season last term by his standards, but he's always a force in bumpers with his runners who seem to be well bought.
Here Hare Here is well related and has experience, two factors that will make him hard to beat at a short price for the Plumpton finale.
He made his debut in a quick ground Taunton contest, a race that looked stronger than today's. He stayed on well behind a Paul Nicholls' horse and it was pleasing to see that he handled conditions.
He can put his experience to good use.
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Daily Racing Multiple P&L
May 2021:
Multiples -2.79
April: -13.25
Recommended bets
Back Bob Backus in the 14:38 at Plumpton @ 2.89/5
Back Here Hare Here in the 17:08 at Plumpton @ 1.910/11
The Sportsbook Multiple pays 4.79