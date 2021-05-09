Daily Racing Multiple: Triple H pedigree to finish off his rivals

Backus to back up win

14:38 Plumpton - Back Bob Backus

No. 4 Bob Backus (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Jockey: Ben Godfrey

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 88

It's jumping all the way for Sunday, and backing Bob Backus is not only one for the great Brian Badonde, but me also with improvement sure to come.

Winning form is thin on the ground for this handicap hurdle, but the selection got off the mark in the first-time blinkers over course and distance to win with a fair bit in hand. The ever-popular veteran Ding Ding was a long way back in third.

Good ground potentially could have been the reason for unlocking some improvement and with the tongue-tie added, the 7/4 Sportsbook price looks reasonable considering the main market rival is well exposed.

Triple H hard to beat

17:08 Plumpton - Back Here Hare Here

No. 6 Here Hare Here (Fr) SBK 5/6 EXC 2.06 Trainer: Warren Greatrex

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: -

Trainer Warren Greatrex had a quiet season last term by his standards, but he's always a force in bumpers with his runners who seem to be well bought.

Here Hare Here is well related and has experience, two factors that will make him hard to beat at a short price for the Plumpton finale.

He made his debut in a quick ground Taunton contest, a race that looked stronger than today's. He stayed on well behind a Paul Nicholls' horse and it was pleasing to see that he handled conditions.

He can put his experience to good use.