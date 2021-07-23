Daily Racing Multiple: Tis the time to back Marvellous at Ascot

Tis the time to back Marvellous

Leg 1: Back Tis Marvellous @ 4/1 in the 16:10 at Ascot

No. 2 (1) Tis Marvellous SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 102

Yesterday we had a winner - although non-runners everywhere turned a double into a 1/3F success. To quote a line from Trading Places: "Maybe I'll go to the cinema, by myself."

The grand old 12yo Caspian Prince deserves special praise and at 9/1 considering the form he is in at the moment, deserves a look. And to hold a three-figure rating for length of time he has is a truly remarkable feat. Nearly seven years running from a mark in the 100s.

However, as popular as he will be today, Tis Marvellous looks the logical play at a track he likes very much. Indeed, he is one of four course and distance winners in the field.

He ran in a Heritage Handicap at the track last time after a break of 85 days and will be spot on for this. His form last season was at a much higher level having competed in Group races although he is quite a difficult horse to place.

A tiny bit of respite with his mark should see him go close.

Small field to be dominated by Auriferous

Leg 2: Back Auriferous @ 9/5 in the 19:22 at Newmarket

No. 2 (1) Auriferous (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.04 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Not the most obvious race to have a bet in here; a five-runner novice. But Auriferous is a consistent horse and is a solid proposition at 9/5 on the Sportsbook. Indeed, the Betfair pages label him consistent rather than progressive.

He arrives into this off the back of an improved effort upped in distance to 1m6f at Haydock. Despite being keen in the main group, he saw the trip out strongly and there could be some potential over that journey in the future. He drops back down to 1m4f this evening so there is every possibility he might make the running and replicate the tactics from Salisbury.

As a Golden Horn, they stay all day, and he is adaptable with the ground.