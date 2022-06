Wall out to land Zetland prize

Back Turntable @ 9.08/1 in the 16:45 at Redcar

No. 10 (6) Turntable SBK 9/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Chris Wall

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 87

Palm Lily produced a fine debut to win in style for the column yesterday and justified her strong market support from 5/2 into 11/10 on Wednesday and was Expert Eye's third debutante winner over a sprint trip to give connections a chance of taking in the Albany at Royal Ascot. Hasty Sailor however won't be allowed anywhere near the Berkshire track following his performance, although he stopped pretty quickly down the straight to suggest something was amiss with him.

Thursday is Redcar day for me, and the Zetland Gold Cup heads the cast today. This historically has been a race Newmarket trainers can plunder with the likes of Geoff Wragg, Luca Cumani and Sir Michael Stoute often popping up with the winner.

The prize could be heading back down south to Chris Wall, who has Turntable running at a decent price of 8/1 on the Sportsbook.

His smooth travelling style early in races often catches the eye, and was impressive at Newmarket last season winning a 0-85 easily over 1m, and was even better in a 0-90 at HQ over slightly further with a good staying performance as he does find plenty for pressure.

He was second last time out in a Heritage Handicap and could have done with a stronger pace, and an in-running defeat at 1.574/7 shows how close he was.

From a 3lb higher mark to 87, he is progressive and any ground seems to suit. His dam Masarah has been a good source of winners as a broodmare with three of her four progeny winning - all around today's trip.

This is also an Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook.

Thunderclap set to improve on Kempton reappearance

Back Thunderclap @ 4.03/1 in the 15:15 at Redcar

No. 3 (4) Thunderclap (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 84

With rain forecast for the north east and Redcar on Thursday, a little precipitation will be most welcome for the Hughie Morrison-trained Thunderclap - who reverts back in distance for 1m2f this afternoon.

A deeply progressive horse last term, the 4yo landed a pair of 1m races at Kempton comfortably before saving his best performance at the back-end of the season at Pontefract over 1m2f to score by 5L.

Soft conditions were of great benefit that day, and he outstayed the field with a strong end of race finish - chiming in with a penultimate furlong of 0.80 seconds quicker than the second, followed by a 16.34 at the end - again, far in advance of the runner-up at nearly half a second quicker.

A nice reappearance at Kempton for his comeback run for the season was over further, and while the stamina for that trip was largely untested due to the lack of pace and him placed in a far from ideal position in the rear of the field, back at 1m2f today could be his optimum distance.

Stamina is injected on the distaff side as his dam is out of the great stamina sire Dynaformer, and he still rates as progressive. Whether Morrison will be in attendance I don't know, as he himself is regally bred and probably not too far away from royal lineage himself, so the Palace could be beckoning.

June single bet winners

Palm Lily 9/4 Won

May single bet winners

Sole Pretender Evens Won

Clear The Runway 6/4 Won

Rich Belief 3/1 Won

Exit To Where 9/4 Won

Boardman 9/4 Won

Sea La Rosa 11/4 Won

Quickthorn 4/1 Won

Alpine Sierra 15/8 Won

Secret Shadow 9/2 Placed

Mooneista 13/2 Placed

Lionel 3/1 Won

Sea Silk Road 13/8 Won

Johnston's Blue 11/4 Won

Haarar 9/2 Won

Lariat 6/1 Placed

Haizoom 10/1 Won and Placed

Sea Silk Road 8/1 Won

Brotherly Company 17/2 Won