Go on the stars road with Sea Silk for red-hot Haggas

Back Sea Silk Road @ 2.6313/8 in the 14:10 at Goodwood

No. 9 (1) Sea Silk Road (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.22 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Another nose defeat yesterday, which is two in two days as both selections were placed with the column's Tipperary selections. Friday's action at Goodwood is a classy card and traditionally the two features - the Cocked Hat and Height Of Fashion are potential pointers for Epsom.

Although neither race has provided a Classic winner.

William Haggas is producing some staggering stats at the moment with 16 winners from 34 runners at 47% in the last two weeks, and he is most certainly the "go-to" man for owners Sunderland Holdings and anything by Sea The Stars.

He could possess another one in Sea Silk Road, who looked very good in winning at Nottingham last time out for her first run of the season.

It bodes well that she's been turned out so quickly (two weeks) after hacking up by nearly 6L at Colwick Park. She was held up off the pace but switched out wide with a strong closing effort and was barely tested in what looked a good race on paper with John Gosden and Sir Michael Stoute represented.

A couple of her closing sectionals were almost half-a-second quicker than her nearest pursuers.

Haggas knows how to handle these Sea The Stars fillies, and the step up in distance today will unlock more improvement. Sea Of Class was trained by the Newmarket man and she didn't even race as a juvenile before making hay in her 3yo season.

Emotion is a rival in the betting and clocked a good time at Kempton, but Sea Silk Road looks a strong stayer.



Hello, is it Lionel you are looking for?

Back Lionel @ 3/1 in the 15:20 at Goodwood

No. 3 (6) Lionel SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

The Cocked Hat might not have produced a Derby winner down the years, but it did give us the great Dubai Millennium, and also a wonderful horse but the ill-fated Rewilding back in 2010.

He was a real sleek athlete and not a stayer on looks, but his stamina was a key asset, and Lionel for David Menuisier certainly is bred that way - and has shaped that way too.

A good debut was followed by a seasonal return at Newbury in a traditionally strong maiden.

He missed the break and was tardily into stride, and with the moderate pace and slow time, he didn't really get the chance to show his true worth given that he is related to Duncan, Samuel, Deirdrie as well as out of Gretchen. It's a real stamina family.

Today's new distance is a huge plus, and considering he had to be switched in the closing stages at Newbury, there was a bit of hard luck out wide too.

Menuisier has him entered up at Royal Ascot, the Irish Derby and the Arc. The price had contracted last night from 9/2, but he makes the list for the multiple.

May single bet winners

Johnston's Blue 11/4 Won

Haarar 9/2 Won

Lariat 6/1 Placed

Haizoom 10/1 Win and Placed

Sea Silk Road 8/1 Won

Brotherly Company 17/2 Won

April single bet winners

Coroebus 5/1 Won

Viadelamore 6/1 Won and Placed

Hi Ho Silver 9/1 Placed

Emily Dickinson 11/8 Won

Moonlit Warrior 11/4 Won

Murbih 9/1 Placed

Wanees 5/1 Won

They Don't Know 15/2 Placed

Bay Breeze 8/1 Won

Tranquil Night 7/2 Won

Destiny Is All 15/8 Won R4

Hammersmith 7/2 Placed

Entropy 11/1 Placed

Star Of Lady M 17/2 Won

Boardman 20/1 Placed

Drombeg Banner 6/1 Won

Magic Haze Placed 9/2