Bin Suroor to kick-start the double at Nottingham

Back Dubai Icon @ 7.06/1 in the 14:30 at Nottingham

No. 1 (6) Dubai Icon SBK 7/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 107

The sprinting gods are determined not to let me win with Mooneista - although in many ways I was pleased she delivered in a Group 2, as that's the belief I held at the start of the season. But another second, and even the stewards didn't play ball despite Brad The Brief carrying her across the track.

A second and a third for the column yesterday and a small return with the each-way part landed.

The race of the day at Nottingham is the 0-110 handicap, and with only six runners, a sparse turnout considering there is 13 bags to the winner.

I am hoping Saeed bin Suroor can answer the clarion call and maintain his royal strike-rate at the moment - with seven winners from his last 19 runners at 37%.

He is double-handed with a pair of Meydan performers, although Dubai Icon is the bigger of the two in the betting at 7.06/1.

The 6yo has rarely been seen outside of Meydan, and his form there over the winter started brightly with an 8L win in January. He was then clobbered with a 12lb rise and struggled in hotter races soon after. His latest was a Group 2 and he had no chance.

As Sven Goran Eriksson would say: "First half good, second half not so good."

He ran well with a second at Chelmsford last October from a mark in the high 90s behind You're Hired, and he was a little unlucky with not only the steady pace, but also his position out wide as off the turn he was the deepest of all about six off the bend.

A nice stiff 1m will suit and he will prefer a left-handed track again. Indeed, he looked a good prospect in his younger days when he won at Colwick Park and he isn't ground dependent.

On paper his mark looks pretty stiff, but this isn't a deep race for the class.



Ado can have us in stitches with Laugh A Minute

Back Laugh A Minute @ 21.020/1 in the 16:20 at Curragh

No. 1 (3) Laugh A Minute SBK 14/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: R. P. Whelan

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 99

Having watched some random Sky channel on Friday, I sat through about 20 minutes of Surgical Spirit - a 1990s sitcom from ITV. I doubt Sunday's Curragh selection was named after that masterpiece as I failed to raise even the slightest chuckle. Not one.

But there is some super racing at the Curragh to look forward to (unlike said Sky channel), I cannot let my old friend Laugh A Minute go at such a big price. He'll probably drift too, but that never bothers me, nor with any from the Ado McGuinness yard as they often take a walk in the market in these big handicaps.

He is a big price to enable us to play each-way with the five places as an Extra Place Special race.

You can readily put a line through his run last time out at Cork, as that was over 7f, and he has never really stayed that trip in his career.

He's previously been beaten at the Mallow track, but he won at the Curragh over 5f in March on yielding ground, and he had his ideal pace set-up as he needs plenty of cover to come with a late run. These big field sprints suit him.

Crucially he was drawn low over the far side that day to win, and he has another low berth for this afternoon.

I've been clinging on to that run at York last season when finishing second in a big field for ages - much like an ageing footballer refusing to let go of their past glories.

There's a bit of rain forecast for Kildare on Sunday too, and that won't be a bad thing.

Using the each-way multiple only gives us the two places with Dubai Icon which isn't ideal, but he is 7.06/1 in price and gives us the insurance as I would be surprised if he couldn't finish in the top two in a six-runner field.

May single bet winners

Secret Shadow 9/2 Placed

Mooneista 13/2 Placed

Lionel 3/1 Won

Sea Silk Road 13/8 Won

Johnston's Blue 11/4 Won

Haarar 9/2 Won

Lariat 6/1 Placed

Haizoom 10/1 Win and Placed

Sea Silk Road 8/1 Won

Brotherly Company 17/2 Won

April single bet winners

Coroebus 5/1 Won

Viadelamore 6/1 Won and Placed

Hi Ho Silver 9/1 Placed

Emily Dickinson 11/8 Won

Moonlit Warrior 11/4 Won

Murbih 9/1 Placed

Wanees 5/1 Won

They Don't Know 15/2 Placed

Bay Breeze 8/1 Won

Tranquil Night 7/2 Won

Destiny Is All 15/8 Won R4

Hammersmith 7/2 Placed

Entropy 11/1 Placed

Star Of Lady M 17/2 Won

Boardman 20/1 Placed

Drombeg Banner 6/1 Won

Magic Haze Placed 9/2