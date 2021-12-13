- Trainer: James Fanshawe
Daily Racing Multiple Tips: Libertus and Fred to enjoy some success at Wolverhampton
Alan's two bets on a low-key Monday are both running at Wolverhampton and if they win, will pay out a 13/1 on the Sportsbook in a double.
Back This One's For Fred @ 2.89/5 in the 19:30 at Wolverhampton
Libertus can build on first run
Back Libertus @ 4/1 in the 16:30 at Wolverhampton
Monday's jumps' action was too hard to dig out a bet, so the focus is at Wolverhampton on Monday as we look to start the week on a winning note.
Pyledriver's half-brother Stockpyle lines up in the 16:30 Maiden and certainly ran a promising race on debut behind Charlie Appleby's Silent Speech, so he clearly deserves his position at the top of the betting for this at 13/8. That price is influenced by his illustrious relation, and of course he could win, but a couple of others here have chances.
James Fanshawe's Libertus ran an equally promising race on his debut and yet we can back him at 4/1. He was sent off an astonishing 202 BSP for his debut run at Kempton, but outran those odds massively to finishing fourth behind Dark Swansong - hitting a low of 13.5 in-running.
It paid to be handy on the pace that evening at Kempton and Libertus fared best of those to come from behind without ever really being knocked about.
With a good pedigree and two all-weather winners as relations, he can build on that with the stable going well. Fanshawe has fired in three winners from his last seven runners.
This one's for Alan
Back This One's For Fred @ 15/8 in the 19:30 at Wolverhampton
This One's For Fred might have some sort of record for having the most amount of trainers compared to runs. He was 0-10 for three yards, that included David Evans, Peter Bowen and Ian Williams, although he did place a couple of times at Musselburgh and Ripon in the summer.
But a switch to Alan King worked the oracle and he won with plenty in hand last time over 1m6f at Wolverhampton on his debut run for the Barbury Castle team.
He previously used to run in snatches and regularly looked an on-and-off the bridle horse, but he travelled so much better following a strong pace over 1m6f, and it could be that King has either found the key to him, or he has started to get the hang of things. He was gelded after all last March.
His mark has dropped a long way from 69 when he started out life, and he scored so easily last time, I am not too bothered about the drop down to 1m4f tonight.
