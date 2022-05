Western can be the star of Musselburgh

A very good winner with Haizoom yesterday scoring at 11.010/1 for the column in the stayers' race at Hamilton. Hopefully the Scotland angle can work again as we explore the form of the Ed Dunlop team. It's been a revelation so far.

He is 6-30 at 20% of late, and Dunlop has never really been known as a fast-starter, but he's had 17 winners already this season.

The closing maiden puts to test my theory that I don't think trainer Kevin Ryan is in form at the moment. He has the favourite for this at 15/8 in Million Thanks, but Western Stars showed enough last time to make him of interest.

He made his debut in the Wood Ditton in April, and wasn't totally disgraced despite being 100/1 against some big guns from Newmarket, and he put the experience to good use with a second from the long journey to Ayr behind Post Impressionist.

The winner could be quite good, and Western Stars looked better as the race developed running a couple of quicker closing sectionals. He did get a little bit outpaced there, but it could have been inexperience. Although he has a pedigree that suggests he will get further.

He handled the good ground fine, and quicker today ought not to be a problem. Hopefully Dunlop can continue his good spell.

The closer at Wolverhampton in the 17:13 looks reasonably open and with some difficult races on the afternoon, Dark Kris is worth a punt at 4/1 to take the honours over 1m1f.

He has improved, albeit at a very low level for his new trainer Ivan Furtado, and he does have pace for a 1m having competed at 7f before. Indeed, he seems to go well at the Wolves circuit.

Dark Kris has never perhaps been the heartiest in a battle, and he has been turned over as favourite on his last three starts - including a 1.9110/11 in defeat at Wolverhampton recently.

The 5yo didn't fare too badly in a 0-60 at Brighton last time, which was a step up from the usual 0-50 company he keeps, although the ground looked a bit on the lively side there as it was officially pretty quick. Also he chipped a tooth in the race - something I have never heard of. A quick visit to the equine dentist hopefully sorted that out.

He was a little bit keen in that Brighton contest, as perhaps we all would be with an impending visit to a dentist, but he is a little better on the all-weather and I think the 1m extended will be more suitable today. He also used to be rated much higher in Ireland in the 70s in the past, and he is certainly well treated here as he will have a pace to run at.

