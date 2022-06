Shahnaz remains in form to be a player at Leicester

Back Shahnaz @ 5.59/2 in the 19:45 at Leicester

No. 10 (9) Shahnaz (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 6 Trainer: Gemma Tutty

Jockey: Dylan Hogan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 63

The 19:45 at Leicester could be lively as two of the big prices have moved on the Sportsbook - with Katie's Kitten the number one mover from 18/1 to 9/1 from the Mick Appleby yard.

However, Shahnaz can prove her victory was no fluke and should be up to confirming her form with a 4lb rise following her win at Hamilton last time at a whopping BSP of 33.05.

She stayed on well as the rain arrived in the nick of time, with a win in 0-60 company off a mark of 59, and while she was stoked up and was caught behind horses when the tempo quickened, once she angled out wide she picked them all up to win with a bit in hand.

The cheekpieces most certainly had the desired effect as she had previously shaped well at Wolverhampton where the track was too sharp far her. It may be a slight rise in grade today, but it looks an open and she can give her running.

In opposition, Mumma Mac is unexposed, but so is Shahnaz

Impressor can be the rocket man for Phil

Back Impressor @ 5.59/2 in the 21:00 at Hamilton

No. 4 (5) Impressor (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Phillip Makin

Jockey: Shane Gray

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 62

Saints and Sinners night at Hamilton awaits, as does the Elton John tribute act after racing known as Elite Elton. A rather grand name, I hope he's as good as the real thing.

Phil Makin's Impressor is exposed enough but it looks a real rag bag of 0-65 horses, but at least Impressor is in form following a series of solid efforts at Ayr (three times) and Doncaster.

He landed his first win for a while on the west coast of Scotland earlier this spring and seemed to enjoy the soft conditions to display a likeable attitude to win from a mark of 59.

It looked a solid enough piece of form and he was placed in races at Ayr either side over 5f and 6f and travelled noticeably well in May there behind the improving Classy Al.

He was a good horse in his younger days and was rated 93 at one stage, and still looks well enough treated considering how well he travelled a few starts back. He met trouble at Doncaster last time in-running with plenty of traffic problems, and rates a bet considering he still looks in form.

June single bet winners

Prince Dundee 5/2 Won

Blackrod 8/1 Placed

Royal Scotsman 9/1 Placed

Mooneista 10/1 Placed

Zaccerela 15/2 Placed

One World 3/1 Won

All Lies Ahead 7/1 Placed

Magical Morning 5/1 Won

Palm Lily 9/4 Won

May single bet winners

Sole Pretender Evens Won

Clear The Runway 6/4 Won

Rich Belief 3/1 Won

Exit To Where 9/4 Won

Boardman 9/4 Won

Sea La Rosa 11/4 Won

Quickthorn 4/1 Won

Alpine Sierra 15/8 Won

Secret Shadow 9/2 Placed

Mooneista 13/2 Placed

Lionel 3/1 Won

Sea Silk Road 13/8 Won

Johnston's Blue 11/4 Won

Haarar 9/2 Won

Lariat 6/1 Placed

Haizoom 10/1 Won and Placed

Sea Silk Road 8/1 Won

Brotherly Company 17/2 Won