Exit the toast of Scotland despite Brotherly's previous win

Back Exit To Where @ 3.55/2 in the 14:47 at Kelso

No. 3 Exit To Where (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.38 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 110

A perfect two out of two day for yesterday's column for a 13.012/1 successful multiple as Sea La Rosa and Boardman both scored with different styles. The former utilised her abundant stamina, while Boardman unleashed his famous turn of foot at Chester - luckily before the meeting was scrapped there. He could be an Ayr Gold Cup type, luckily he showed that before Chester stumps and the innings declared.

With the peak of the Flat season upcoming and the second Classics of the season looming Epsom, racing continues to baffle and bemuse with absolutely no Flat fixtures on Sunday. None.

Small fields unsurprisingly litter the cards, but Exit To Where is the one to break a cold spell for his trainer Iain Jardine.

The Dumfries handler has failed to hit the winners' enclosure from his last 26 runners sent out, but Exit To Where is consistent, stays well and enjoys good ground. He gets the nod over Brotherly Company because of his ability to see out 3m.

A drop to 2m6f looks a good make-up for this horse as Brotherly Company can lead and did so making all at Cartmel last summer. But he has gone up 5lb and is giving nearly half a stone away to the selection.

Exit To Where has been in some better races at 0-130 level, including last time at Ayr finishing second in-running at 1.84/5. Previously he found the 2m4f at Carlisle a little too sharp, but he bumped into a progressive rival on the west coast.

It's a proper Scottish collective with Sandy Thomson, Jardine and Sandy Forster all holding the best claims, but I can see the famous green and yellow of Raymond Anderson Green being lifted home by Derek Fox.

Have belief in Karl and Rich for Kelso prize

Back Rich Belief @ 5.04/1 in the 15:22 at Kelso

No. 2 Rich Belief SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Karl Thornton, Ireland

Jockey: Donagh Meyler

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 129

The feature 2m Handicap Hurdle at 15:22 has been upgraded to a 0-150 from 0-140, although for slightly less prize money, and while it's good the track has a decent race for a workaday afternoon, it won't be strong form for the grade.

The Navigator is an obvious favourite and is in rattling good form with three on the spin, including one on the Flat last time and he's a smooth traveller that won't mind a tactical race.

However, the claims of Rich Belief are more pressing for me, and the Irish raider for Karl Thornton has a strong piece of form with a 7L second at Killarney last time.

That was a Class B Handicap, and that sort of standard of race would be far more competitive than these UK 0-150s at this time of year.

Indeed, the winner at Killarney was an impressive Joseph O'Brien runner, who was unexposed and stayed strongly over 2m there, and is a possible for the Galway Hurdle. That puts into context the form of the race.

Rich Belief produced a personal best, though, and the drop to 2m wasn't an issue at all off a fast pace, and he seems to be a genuine good ground horse too.

His previous wins over hurdles came at Limerick and Down Royal over 2m and 2m4f, and while he holds form at sharp tracks, he could be strongest in the finish for this and I am hoping can outstay the likeable The Navigator.

May single bet winners

Boardman 9/4 Won

Sea La Rosa 11/4 Won

Quickthorn 4/1 Won

Alpine Sierra 15/8 Won

Secret Shadow 9/2 Placed

Mooneista 13/2 Placed

Lionel 3/1 Won

Sea Silk Road 13/8 Won

Johnston's Blue 11/4 Won

Haarar 9/2 Won

Lariat 6/1 Placed

Haizoom 10/1 Win and Placed

Sea Silk Road 8/1 Won

Brotherly Company 17/2 Won

April single bet winners

Coroebus 5/1 Won

Viadelamore 6/1 Won and Placed

Hi Ho Silver 9/1 Placed

Emily Dickinson 11/8 Won

Moonlit Warrior 11/4 Won

Murbih 9/1 Placed

Wanees 5/1 Won

They Don't Know 15/2 Placed

Bay Breeze 8/1 Won

Tranquil Night 7/2 Won

Destiny Is All 15/8 Won R4

Hammersmith 7/2 Placed

Entropy 11/1 Placed

Star Of Lady M 17/2 Won

Boardman 20/1 Placed

Drombeg Banner 6/1 Won

Magic Haze Placed 9/2