Ava go with Joe for sprint

Back Ava Go Joe @ 7/1 in the 17:18 at Hamilton

No. 3 (11) Ava Go Joe (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Duran Fentiman

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 87

Miss Amelia hit 1.364/11 in-running to finish second yesterday and would have won had it not been for a mistake at the Hexham's last, while Prince Dundee took a huge walk in the market and went out to a BSP of 35.26 to place. I tipped him up at 17/2, so it certainly would have been an each-way price.

As I am on duty for the Sunday ITV4 racing tips and the value and prices with fields are very much at Hamilton for the day, so I've included two of the selections for Sunday's column standing in for Tony Calvin here.

Tim Easterby has a strong-hand as the one-two from the Ripon Silver Sprint Trophy last time go head-to-head again with Ava Go Joe taking on Showalong.

Ava Go Joe has started the season well with two wins in his two starts, and as a few of Easterby's are needing their first runs of the season, it's even more meritorious that he is unbeaten for the campaign.

He came from off the pace at Ripon, and a hot pace too as the sectional data threw up some fast early fractions. Showalong has the ability to run sub-11 seconds, and did so with a 10.90 early split, but the fact they went quite hard suited Ava Go Joe and he was able to come from off the pace to win - something which isn't always easy there.

A small rise in the weights isn't prohibitive and he's progressive, and with form over 7f, expect him to be outpaced but he'll be staying on. He could also be worth playing with a higher price in-running as he went to almost double the odds last time at Ripon with an in-play price of 12.5 from 7.06/1, and it was also the same at Nottingham when winning last term hitting a high of 14.5 from 8.07/1.

Potentially he could be an Ayr Gold Cup/Silver Cup horse. Maybe Bronze. The new Golden Apollo. This is a 30 grand race and 18k goes to winner. This is what Sunday racing should be like.

Hai can zoom in for Dalgleish

Back Haizoom @ 13/2 in the 18:18 at Hamilton

No. 8 (13) Haizoom SBK 7/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 76

I have found one more bet in Scotland for the 1m5f handicap, as it appeals a bit more than the shorter distances, and Haizoom enjoyed such a productive 2021, she can make her mark at a higher level for more money.

Carluke handler Keith Dalgleish's eyes must have lit up when he discovered she was available to buy as a daughter of Sea The Stars last term. She did win for previous trainer Marcus Tregoning, but a 23,000 deal last summer at least was paid back (almost) with two wins at Ripon and Musselburgh. One of those came over 2m, so it's a common theme for Sunday's selections picking out runners with the ability to see out a trip, and more.

Haizoom landed the Musselburgh Gold Cup last term despite the slow tempo, but she ran close to that level with a second in the Stayers Final at Nottingham. That was a cracking effort considering she came from a long way back to almost get there.

She is strong in a finish, backed up by two of her closing sectionals at a speed venue such as Musselburgh last term; running 11.77 and 11.56. The latter was in the penultimate furlong, and that's not too shabby for a stayer.