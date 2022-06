Prince can do it for Lucinda and Scotland

Back Prince Dundee @ 3.55/2 in the 15:20 at Hexham

No. 6 Prince Dundee (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Stephen Mulqueen

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 104

A return to Hexham for Sunday's action, and I am hoping the meeting not only revives my fortunes after a tough Royal Ascot, but also the fortunes of Prince Dundee for Lucinda Russell.

Stamina isn't a problem for the 9yo, which is always a good place to start, as he finished second over 4m here, albeit not seeing out the marathon distance as strongly as Lough Derg Farmer that day.

Back in 2019 at Hexham, he won over CD from the front with a good jumping display, and with a small field this afternoon in opposition, a repeat of those tactics under Stephen Mulqueen would be ideal.

Poplar grey For Jim is another that likes it here, and he was well backed on the Sportsbook from 10/1 to 17/2 into this morning, but Prince Dundee is off a low weight and 104 and looks the best option.

Expect Dolly to dance to another Hexham win

Back Dolly Dancer @ 4.57/2 in the 16:25 at Hexham

No. 3 Dolly Dancer (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 1.18 Trainer: Maurice Barnes

Jockey: Stephen Mulqueen

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 106

Jockey Sean Quinlan has been ticking along nicely at Hexham this term with 4-19 at 22% and his mount Dolly Dancer looks to have a good opportunity once again in a tightly knit handicap.

She bounced back to form following an unseat with a 3m victory over Hexham regular Prince Dundee last time with a convincing 6L victory. The win saw her travel nicely before taking it up, and with a super jump towards the end to seal victory, she gained her third win over fences.

Dropping back down to 2m4 is not a problem as he has enough pace, but her ability to see out further is a strong angle to keep her onside.

She had previously bled from the nose which would explain her 44L loss on her start before, but if she travels with the same zest as she did last time, she can defy a 6lb rise.

