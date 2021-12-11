Daily Racing Multiple Tips: Don't get caught missing the Player and Narcissus double

High stakes on the horizon with player

Back Highstakesplayer @ 8/1 in the 12:47 at Hereford

No. 6 Highstakesplayer (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Stan Sheppard

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Scottish headlines from Corach Rambler yesterday, who may have his own way of doing things, but what a lovely staying chaser he looks. Still green, still raw, still can't really jump that well - but he won for the column at 3.19. A shame Barrowdale couldn't go in as he finished second - a twin pair of 1-2s this week to miss out on the double. However, Barrowdale really stood out before the race on looks and lobbed through very easily. The heavy ground done for him as he just couldn't get going. I firmly believe he'll be a decent horse. But he'll need need better ground.

It's an early start for our first bet in Hereford's 12:47 2m4f Novices' Hurdle with an 11/1 pick.

Highstakesplayer could outrun his odds, although this looks a good race with Stag Horn coming from the Flat and World Of Dreams has established smart bumper form.

However, Highstakesplayer ran in a fairly hot Ascot novice on his hurdling debut 42 days ago, and travelled far better than his odds predicted. Indeed, he went off at a BSP of 101 that day and traded at 24.023/1 before fading into seventh.

The ground was soft, and Ascot can ride very testing.

Surprisingly for a Tom Lacey runner, he didn't win a bumper, but he ran well in a well-above average Sandown race and shaped well too at Ayr.

Today's trip could suit on pedigree and he's interesting switching to a less taxing surface. The yard's runners are going quite well in December with a couple of winners and some placed horses. And his 8/1 price makes a nice each-way double.

We'll love Narcissus if she can stay true to her Wolves form

Back Night Narcissus @ 5/1 in the 19:15 at Wolverhampton

No. 7 (3) Night Narcissus (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: John Fahy

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 82

It's off to Wolverhampton and the delights of a Saturday night at Dunstall Park and the alleyways of the speedy circuit, and that's why I am picking out a front-runner who looks overpriced for the best race on the card at 19:15.

There might be a bit of a rush up front and a battle that could resemble Midge Ure and Joe Dolce for the Christmas No1 in 1982, as Corinthia Knight and Musicka can both be handy, but Night Narcissus has made the running over CD before and she is ideally placed to attack from inside in stall three. Temple Bruer is on her inside, but he can be slowly away, so there's an opportunity for a quick in and out trade from 5.04/1 to 3.55/2, or a touch lower.

The selection gave Lovely Breeze a race at Newmarket on her last start in July when she finished second to Hugo Palmer's horse - and she subsequently improved about 10lb. The third out of the Newmarket race was Bimble, and she also gained a place at Listed level soon after.

She also ran well behind the very progressive Mo Celita at Haydock in the summer.

A return to Wolverhampton looks ideal, as her record here reads the 'Ted Rodgers" 321.