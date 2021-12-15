Daily Racing Multiple Tips: Clock is ticking on Quartz's rivals for 20/1 Wednesday double

Progressive Quartz can go in again

Back Quartz Du Rheu @ 7/2 in the 13:25 at Newbury

No. 4 Quartz Du Rheu (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 129

I wish they all won like Electric Annie yesterday. A 12L success at 8.78 was a great start to Tuesday, but Doomsday drifted to nearly three times his price and couldn't deliver us a double. Wednesday looks a good day. The doom is pencilled in for another.

The presence of the twin assault from Nicky Henderson on the Novices' Handicap Chase at 13:25 might give us a bit of a price on Jonjo O'Neill's Quartz Du Rheu, who has really upped his game recently over fences and is worth backing at 7/2.

He's won three of his last four starts (a sequence that started at Worcester in June) and jumped well at Carlisle when last seen. It looks as though the form might be a little underrated going into this. That came after a solid effort at Warwick in a race where the pace was against him as it developed into a bit of dash.

This horse looks a resolute stayer and an out-and-out three-miler. His jumping last time will stand him in good stead too, as Newbury's fences are stiff and mighty.

A rise of 2lb isn't exactly prohibitive, and he still looks well weighted on his old Willie Mullins form in Ireland over hurdles.

Henderson's Valsheda is the horse with most potential after a couple of starts over hurdles, and he did win easily at Exeter over 2m7f. Today marks his chase debut and was 2/1 on the Sportsbook last night, which is not a surprise as he looks a proper chaser in the making who will stay marathon trips. However, he still looked raw and green at Exeter and the selection is more street-wise.

A dry day is forecast and Quartz Du Rheu has enough form in both good and soft to cause us no problems on that front. In fact drying ground could be quite beneficial.

Can Royal Symbol emulate his sibling on debut?

Back Royal Symbol @ 15/8 in the 16:45 at Kempton

No. 7 (1) Royal Symbol (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

I often trumpet Sea The Stars as a stallion, so I am spoilt for choice in the rather hot-looking 1m Maiden at Kempton, as we have not one but two from the mighty sire making their debuts for powerful Newmarket yards.

And that's against a Roger Varian once-raced runner - so this could be a good race.

Royal Symbol is the Charlie Appleby newcomer and for pedigree buffs concerning the dam, is rather noteworthy.

His mother Measured Tempo has produced a few winners, but one was called Summer School for Mark Johnston - a blink and you miss it horse. She ran once, over 1m4f at Wolverhampton in 2013 and won by 10L. She wasn't seen ever again on the racetrack and has produced just one horse as a broodmare; and a recent winner of two races out in Australia.

Sea The Stars has a 14% win rate at Kempton, but on pedigree, Royal Symbol will stay all day. With the track riding slow nowadays, I'll be backing him to be a bit more clued-up than the other STS runner for William Haggas (Sea Silk Road) - who tends to be a but more patient with the offspring.

The selection also has the perfect draw in one.

Hopefully he will fare better than Appleby's Toromona at Southwell last week. One of the worst runs I have ever seen from a Godolphin horse.