Rosa can bloom again for Haggas in the Pinnacle

Back Sea La Rosa @ 3.7511/4 in the 14:55 at Haydock

No. 9 (2) Sea La Rosa (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 103

It's a Haydock selection for the opening leg, and considering what happened yesterday at the track with the farcical situation of calling off a Friday night card (and the best of the day let's face it) despite hardly a drop of rain, we are at the crazy situation of hoping it does go ahead despite no rain. It's quite frankly ludicrous.

A serene day and performance is what I am hoping for from the latest cab off the Sea The Stars rank in Sea La Rosa, who was a drifter to 3.7511/4 this morning for the Group 3 Pinnacle.

Her victory in the River Eden to sign off last year at Lingfield was a top-drawer performance on the clock as the early pace was hot and so was the finishing speed at nearly 110%. All three of her final three furlongs were under 12.0 seconds. Indeed, making her move very wide she posted an 11.42 as she took apart a field by four-and-a-half lengths.

The 4yo is now rated 103 and could be even better as an improver this term - especially with a stamina-laden trip. She'll need them to go a gallop for this to draw out her stamina, and while it's a good edition of the Pinnacle, she makes the first leg.

Boardman to unleash his turn of foot at the Roodeye again



Back Boardman @ 3.259/4 in the 15:45 at Chester

No. 7 (2) Boardman SBK 2/1 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 95

One Chester race is televised on the ITV schedule today and it's a chance to see the progressive Boardman strut his stuff again.

It seems unoriginal for this handicap, but I tweeted how impressed I was with his victory last time out at Thirsk, and he's a 7f performer on the up. A rise to 95 might not stop him.

He landed a 0-100 in the north last time despite an incident-strewn run . He was strapped on the the inside and seemingly had little room to play with, and met trouble from his hold-up position.

However, once switched, he showed a very potent turn of foot, and that one burst of pace checked in at 10.82 seconds in the penultimate furlong. Boardman won with a bit more in hand, and considering he is back at Chester for the race he landed 12 months ago, he looks a solid 5/2 chance.

Tim Easterby's horse had a torrid run at the track earlier in the season when meeting lots of trouble, but he's on the inside draw today - although with his run style, he'll have to be ridden bravely by David Allan.

