Chesterton should improve on debut run

No. 4 (7) Chesterton (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: G. O'Leary, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

A nose can make a big difference. Johnston's Blue outstayed his rivals to win for the column yesterday in good style and it was set up perfectly for Well Cliche to deliver the second leg, but she went down by the narrowest of margins and was beaten at the basement price of 1.011/100 in-running to deny us the multiple. A 1.011/100!

Sometimes it's good to have a big nose, like me. Or a Roman one as I like to call it. Well Cliche would have won with a stronger gallop. From the stayers to the sprinters for Wednesday.

The benefits and perils of draw bias was highlighted perfectly at Newmarket's two-day meeting last week and the influence the rail had for the pacesetters. Even the four-runner contest saw the one in front hold the big advantage, and the draw position is a big influence on the two selections today at Cork.

Those that have been drawn high and had the near-side at the Mallow venue seem to hold stronger chances of winning, and it has been the feature of the season so far at Cork. I've backed Mooneista there this season, and she's been undone when trapped out wide.

Therefore Chesterton looks an ideal companion to keep onside with in the 6f maiden, as this is not a strong race and the favourite Relevant Range is drawn in 2 and could be beatable.

Chesterton showed enough on debut at Gowran Park over 7f to make him the bet here, as while the time figure was no more than okay given the ground, the winner was a Ger Lyons-trained shortie at the top of the market, and not only had experience, but also looked like a stronger stayer as she (Georgeta) will stay 1m. Given the softer conditions, Chesterton was outstayed and was also conceding 5lb to the filly that day.

The selection ran green that day and was given a hard race and he also appeared to run around inside the final 2f when pressure was applied.

He's bred to be a sprinter as the dam Wandering Heart was quick, and so was her relation Green Door - who won as a juvenile over 5f.

Chesterton should come on from that and he can get Gerard O'Leary off the cold list as the Kildare trainer hasn't had a winner this season - although he did have a recent second at Killarney.

Shane Foley is on board, and for me, he is the best positional rider at Leopardstown on the "three wide" route, and he can get us off to a good start at Cork.

Midnight Toker worth taking on for 5f maiden

No. 4 (13) Studio City (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.3 Trainer: M. D. O'Callaghan, Ireland

Jockey: L. F. Roche

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

The same thinking with a high draw is the repeated tactic here for the 5f maiden, and I am looking to take on the favourite Midnight Toker in the famous double green silks of American billionaire Peter Brant with Studio City.

His trainer Michael O'Callaghan has done well with his juveniles already this season with two wins and two placed from just five 2yos sent out, and Studio City looks another fast one on paper as a 90k breeze-up buy.

He is by Cotai Glory and his dam Argette is out of Aqlaam, so it would be no surprise for the colt to be sharp enough for this first run.

Midnight Toker is not ideally drawn but he has two runs in the book and ran in a fair race last time at Navan over further and improved his time figure from his debut run at the Curragh. However, he has been a beaten favourite twice and was done in-running at 1.584/7 last time. He also is likely to lead.

