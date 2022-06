Forecast could come right for Gosden and Magical

In this week's Racing Post, the most expensive flops appeared, and an annual reminder that Hydrogen cost £2.5m. Although that looks like peppercorn rent in comparison to the Jalil price at nearly £9.1m - a horse who failed to win a Ripon maiden. An astronomical figure - which might just be enough to cover a return train journey these days to Yorkshire.

Snaafi Dancer also appeared in the list, and he was reportedly so slow that his trainer John Dunlop wouldn't run him for fear of being attached to a 10.2m dollar slow coach.

It leads us nicely to the price of Dhababi, who is bred to be a machine and cost 3.1m guineas, but looks a vulnerable favourite at 13/8. He is a tricky one to price up with one win from four, and while the Clarehaven base will all be looking for success with Emily Upjohn in today's Oaks, my selections can hopefully cap off a good day for the yard.

Even more erratic in terms of form figures is John Gosden's Magical Morning who possesses somewhat binary form figures and is far from consistent.

However, two things could be in his favour. The forecast is for rain, and this 5yo loves soft ground according to one of his jockeys from last season Jim Crowley. Hopefully the forecast is correct.

This will also be his second run of the season; a sequence of loss/win I am looking to repeat as he scored at Sandown last term from a mark off 99.

He got a bit lost in the Victoria Cup last time out, but the return to 1m today will suit and if he's anywhere near his Balmoral Handicap third from October, he should be going close from a mark of 105.

Glen looks a savage bet following absence

The 20:26 Novice Stakes has a couple of comeback kids in the field with Fairy King returning from a 705-day absence, and Glen Savage from 411 days.

Both are chunkier in price than the Godolphin runner Warren Point, who won his sole start at Newmarket and that was just 22 days ago.

But Magical Morning has a stout pedigree and hails from a wonderful family that includes Great Heavens, Group 1 winner Playful Act and 1m6f Group 2 winner Percussionist. His dam is also a first foal of Nathaniel, and while he hasn't been seen since last April, he was mentioned as a possible Queen's Vase horse following his debut win.

The time-figure was a good one from his Newbury success. He tipped out (only just) Title on that run, and he's already won a handicap at Donny this season by nearly 5L and is now rated 110. He was given a confident ride on the inside, and the front two were a long way clear of the third. It's positive form.

Senior Gosden will know this horse's family inside out as he also trained the dam, and his stamina could be the key weapon here if he is to defy his penalty and concede 13lb to the favourite.

