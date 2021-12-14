Daily Racing Multiple Tips: A Doomsday scenario with Annie for a 45/1 double

Annie can do it for Barber

Back Electric Annie @ 11/2 in the 15:00 at Wincanton

No. 8 Electric Annie (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Jack R. Barber

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 95

Yesterday wasn't the best day's racing, neither was it the best day tipping as both This One's For Fred and Libertus ran below expectations.

Tuesday looks better, and hopefully we can start with a winner on Electric Annie in the 15:00 Mares' Handicap Hurdle. This is also an Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook.

The selection was far more popular last night with a move from 7/1 to 5/1, now out to 11/2.

She finished second behind Neil Mullholland's Molliana over 2m3f at Taunton on rapid ground, but she travelled well enough to hit 1.981/1 during the run to suggest she can win in this sort of grade. The Taunton race was a 0-120, and she drops down to a 0-105 for Tuesday.

Having made the running, or certainly been up with the pace, Wincanton looks ideal for her today and her trainer Jack Barber holds a reasonable strike-rate for a small yard, with three hurdles' winners from 11 runners at 27%.

She had a bit of ability in two bumpers early in her career and appears flexible with ground.

Doomsday the Smart pick

Back Doomsday @ 6/1 in the 18:30 at Newcastle

No. 6 (7) Doomsday SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Bryan Smart

Jockey: Gianluca Sanna

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 64

Not the most cheeriest selection with the moniker Doomsday, but he's well named as the dam Ayasha is a half-sister to Armageddon and trainer Bryan Smart will know the family well as he trained the selection's mother.

Doomsday started off his career in the summer quite well, with placed efforts at both Carlisle (on debut) and Hamilton. Both of those were over 5f, but he wasn't quite quick enough and a nice stiff 6f at Newcastle looks ideal.

The horse he ran behind twice on those first two starts is now rated in the 80s, so he's feasibly treated from 64 this evening.

Having been gelded (which really was Doomsday), he ran no sort of race over CD in October, but showed a return to form last time at the track with a come-from-behind effort to finish fourth. He got promoted to third having met some interference, but dropping him in could be the way to ride him.

Back up to 6f this evening with Gianluca Sanna keeping the ride with his 7lb claim, he looks a contender from a good draw.

The same jockey and trainer combination had a nice winner in the north east with Redzone two weeks ago - and he bolted up on the near-side.

I'd also look at Lady Lou as an each-way play at 14/1. She could improve on her three starts to date from a moderate mark as her dam Hill Welcome has been a terrific mare and has produced a mighty 11 individual winners. She is also well drawn in 13.