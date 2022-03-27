Daily Racing Multiple: Time to stay loyal to Brother to kick-off Sunday double

Mooney to lose out to O'Shea on the winning Brother

Back My Brother Mike @ 7/1 in the 13:25 at Doncaster

No. 10 (11) My Brother Mike (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: John Stimpson

Jockey: Mr Adam O'Shea

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 68

The opening Amateur Riders' Handicap over 1m4f is another of the Extra Place Specials to use and a typically wide open affair led me to two I want to keep onside. My Brother Mike is one, as I had backed him for an all-weather appearance, and Kitten's Dream. The latter is ridden by Danielle Mooney - who hasn't ridden a winner since 2016, although her rides have gone down in numbers.

Meanwhile, the jockey on My Brother Mike (Adam O'Shea) has struck up a fine relationship with the horse and was 2-2 last term on the turf with wins at Bath and Nottingham. I am keeping the faith as she should be spot on for this.

The 8yo doesn't exactly hold any secrets from the handicapper, but his victory at Bath in October over 1m4f was achieved with a hold-up ride under O'Shea, and he made a decisive move around 3f out and travelled nicely into contention. He'd previously beaten a horse called Trevolli on the all-weather at Wolverhampton, who subsequently went on to win four times over the winter and was placed off 84 over further.

Most eye-catching however was his win at Nottingham last August. The pace was too strong up front, as tends to be the way in amateur races, and O'Shea was an absolute mile back heading into the straight and looked down and out. He'd been laid at 300.0299/1 in the run as a guide to just how far back he was.

The rider however timed it expertly with a very efficient ride on the clock with a series of solid mid-12 second sectionals. He squeezed between two horses just before the line to cap a brilliant ride, and he celebrated like Mikael Barzalona on Pour Moi. And why not?

So it's My Brother Mike shading it for me ahead of Mooney and Kitten's Dream.

Diavolo has a chance to get back on track following Kempton flop

Back Diavolo @ 7/2 in the 14:00 at Doncaster

No. 6 (1) Diavolo (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 84

Nineteen runners at the time of writing for the 7f Handicap, so we can't grumble on field sizes for this one. That comes on Monday!

Diavolo hasn't been missed in the market at 7/2, but it's telling he was sent off odds-on for a small-field Kempton 0-95 in January, only to be foiled by a complete lack of pace in a race that turned into a sprint.

He'd previously seen off the 84-rated Teston in December at the track with a silky performance on debut for Charlie Fellowes since leaving Roger Varian. He lobbed along on the inside with a nice lead, and down the straight never had to work hard to glide past the eventual second.

The 4yo's pedigree is tip-top; as a Dubawi out of Group 1 winner Sultanini - who ran in these Normandie Stud silks. He still has plenty of potential and could be a handy horse for Fellowes this term, who must have liked what he saw when Diavolo finished second to his Injazati in a Novice at Nottingham in 2021.

Injazati went on to win a good handicap at Newbury last term and was fifth in the Old Rowley Cup from 98. The selection today still looks well treated.

March single bet winners:

Bandinelli 11/8 Won

Skontonovski 10/1 Won

Very Excellent 9/1 Won

Banbridge 12/1 Won

Love Envoi 10/1 Won

Lady Alavesa placed 16/1

Merry Secret placed 5/1

Tyche placed 8/1

Gin Coco 9/4 Won

Epsom Faithfull 10/3 Won

Weveallbeencaught 7/2 Won

Red Showgirl placed 9/1

February single bet winners:

Tim Pat 3/1 Won

Duty Calls 6/1 Won

Hungry Tiger 6/1 Won

Little River Bay 13/8 Won

Fantasy Fighter placed 6/1

Form Of Praise placed 12/1

Summit Star 4/1 Won

Snow Leopardess 6/4 Won

Celebre D'Allen 5/1 Won

Tim Pat 5/2 Won

Jeans Maite 5/2 Won

Author's Dream 7/2 Won

Gipsy Lee Rose placed 9/1