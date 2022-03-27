- Trainer: John Stimpson
- Jockey: Mr Adam O'Shea
- Age: 8
- Weight: 10st 2lbs
- OR: 68
Daily Racing Multiple: Time to stay loyal to Brother to kick-off Sunday double
Alan Dudman scored with 11/8 winner Bandinelli yesterday, but his double quest goes into Sunday with a 35/1 twin selection for Doncaster...
"He'd previously beaten a horse called Trevolli on the all-weather at Wolverhampton, who subsequently went on to win four times over the winter and was placed off 84 over further."
Mooney to lose out to O'Shea on the winning Brother
Back My Brother Mike @ 7/1 in the 13:25 at Doncaster
The opening Amateur Riders' Handicap over 1m4f is another of the Extra Place Specials to use and a typically wide open affair led me to two I want to keep onside. My Brother Mike is one, as I had backed him for an all-weather appearance, and Kitten's Dream. The latter is ridden by Danielle Mooney - who hasn't ridden a winner since 2016, although her rides have gone down in numbers.
Meanwhile, the jockey on My Brother Mike (Adam O'Shea) has struck up a fine relationship with the horse and was 2-2 last term on the turf with wins at Bath and Nottingham. I am keeping the faith as she should be spot on for this.
The 8yo doesn't exactly hold any secrets from the handicapper, but his victory at Bath in October over 1m4f was achieved with a hold-up ride under O'Shea, and he made a decisive move around 3f out and travelled nicely into contention. He'd previously beaten a horse called Trevolli on the all-weather at Wolverhampton, who subsequently went on to win four times over the winter and was placed off 84 over further.
Most eye-catching however was his win at Nottingham last August. The pace was too strong up front, as tends to be the way in amateur races, and O'Shea was an absolute mile back heading into the straight and looked down and out. He'd been laid at 300.0299/1 in the run as a guide to just how far back he was.
The rider however timed it expertly with a very efficient ride on the clock with a series of solid mid-12 second sectionals. He squeezed between two horses just before the line to cap a brilliant ride, and he celebrated like Mikael Barzalona on Pour Moi. And why not?
So it's My Brother Mike shading it for me ahead of Mooney and Kitten's Dream.
Diavolo has a chance to get back on track following Kempton flop
Back Diavolo @ 7/2 in the 14:00 at Doncaster
Nineteen runners at the time of writing for the 7f Handicap, so we can't grumble on field sizes for this one. That comes on Monday!
Diavolo hasn't been missed in the market at 7/2, but it's telling he was sent off odds-on for a small-field Kempton 0-95 in January, only to be foiled by a complete lack of pace in a race that turned into a sprint.
He'd previously seen off the 84-rated Teston in December at the track with a silky performance on debut for Charlie Fellowes since leaving Roger Varian. He lobbed along on the inside with a nice lead, and down the straight never had to work hard to glide past the eventual second.
The 4yo's pedigree is tip-top; as a Dubawi out of Group 1 winner Sultanini - who ran in these Normandie Stud silks. He still has plenty of potential and could be a handy horse for Fellowes this term, who must have liked what he saw when Diavolo finished second to his Injazati in a Novice at Nottingham in 2021.
Injazati went on to win a good handicap at Newbury last term and was fifth in the Old Rowley Cup from 98. The selection today still looks well treated.
March single bet winners:
Bandinelli 11/8 Won
Skontonovski 10/1 Won
Very Excellent 9/1 Won
Banbridge 12/1 Won
Love Envoi 10/1 Won
Lady Alavesa placed 16/1
Merry Secret placed 5/1
Tyche placed 8/1
Gin Coco 9/4 Won
Epsom Faithfull 10/3 Won
Weveallbeencaught 7/2 Won
Red Showgirl placed 9/1
February single bet winners:
Tim Pat 3/1 Won
Duty Calls 6/1 Won
Hungry Tiger 6/1 Won
Little River Bay 13/8 Won
Fantasy Fighter placed 6/1
Form Of Praise placed 12/1
Summit Star 4/1 Won
Snow Leopardess 6/4 Won
Celebre D'Allen 5/1 Won
Tim Pat 5/2 Won
Jeans Maite 5/2 Won
Author's Dream 7/2 Won
Gipsy Lee Rose placed 9/1
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L
Multiples 2021 to present: +71.33pts
Bets Of Day 2016 to 2021: +25.10pts
Irish Racing Tips 2020 to 2021: +21.63pts
Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.