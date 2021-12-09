Daily Racing Multiple Tips: Time for glory with a hurdling 18/1 double

Limetree can exact revenge on rival

Back Limetree Boy @ 4.57/2 in the 12:50 at Warwick

No. 8 Limetree Boy (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Another two seconds yesterday, and that's five runner-ups since Sunday. I flagged up Jewel Maker on the Daily Racing News column yesterday at 9.08/1 and he finished second. And my other bet the day before was Alba Rose, who also finished in the runner-up. Seconditis if ever there was.

I've taken a very positive view of Hillcrest this season, who won at Aintree at the start of the season in a novice and was even better at Wetherby (minus a market rival) with a 20L victory, and he's a great big lump of a horse, just the sort I love.

In behind on his debut were Our Jet and Limetree Boy, and those two re-match today and preference is for the latter.

He travelled quite nicely throughout the Aintree race and was alive every time the tempo quickened. His jumping was solid and for much of the race he was wider than Our Jet who hugged the inside. I also thought he looked a better horse down the straight as Our Jet was under quite a lot of pressure, so I am hoping he can reverse the placings with him.

One of his market rivals is Kim Bailey's Kyntara, but he really should have won at Lingfield last time in a race that fell apart.

Gunning for glory against Rose's young bloomer

Back Crystal Glory @ 4.47/2 in the 14:50 at Newcastle

No. 2 Crystal Glory SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

A fairly warm novices' hurdle is smuggled away at the back-end of the Newcastle card and it's likely Contemplatemyfaith for Olly Murphy will go off fairly short, or short enough anyway.

He has two serious rivals. One is Captain Quint, who looked a good prospect for Rose Dobbin winning at Hexham on his hurdling debut, and should appreciate the step up to 2m6f today. He's interesting on his Irish PTP run behind Guilly Billy who runs at Tramore today. However, a couple of Dobbin's horses have ran way below market expectations of late, including a pair of defeats for fancied runners yesterday.

Nicky Richards has a 15% strike-rate with his horses at Newcastle and I am backing Crystal Glory to add to his success on hurdling debut at Hexham. That was over 2m4f and shaped as though he will get further with the way he was shaken up racing on the downhill part of the north east track following an over-reach with a jump over the far-side.

I liked his attitude as he was squeezed between horses and took a bump, but he responded with a fine jump at the last and even wandered around showing some inexperience with the way he looked around. He looks a good prospect and can be backed at 10/3 on the Sportsbook.