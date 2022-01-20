- Trainer: Dr Richard Newland
- Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 6lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Multiple: Tech has the tools to fire up the 66/1 Ludlow double
Alan Dudman landed his second successive each-way double yesterday for the place part as Skontonovski scored at Dundalk. He heads to Ludlow for Thursday and has gone for a 66/1 duo using the Sportsbook...
Back High Tech and Kindgirl in an ew double at Ludlow that pays 67.066/1 using the Sportsbook multiple
Call the doctor with Tech
Back High Tech @ 7/2 in the 13:30 at Ludlow
Good old Skontonovski winning for yesterday's column. He got the "job done" as the pundits say, and while Razdan couldn't manage a win, his third meant we collected on the each-way part of the double for the second successive day. And once again favourites bombed out at Dundalk, as time and time again market leaders are going off far too short.
Thursday's selections have a French twist, as both started their careers under the banner of the Tricolore, and High Tech is one who showed a decent level of form on the level when winning an amateur riders' event under the wonderfully named Gabriel Roth Le Valliant. That was over 1m4f in testing ground for trainer Nicolas Clement.
His back form in France saw him take part in some good races with plenty of well-bred sorts in opposition. He himself is a half-brother to a Group 3 placed runner.
Dr Richard Newland has him now after his subsequent 35,000 euros sale at Arqana, and the trainer has fired in five winners from his last 15 winners at 33%. Rider Sam Twiston-Davies is also handy around Ludlow, and this term is 4-14 at 28%.
Kindgirl has the family, has she got the performance?
Back Kindgirl @ 14/1 in the 16:00 Ludlow
Some siblings live in the shadows of their more illustrious brothers or sisters, and that very much is the case for a little known ex-French horse called Proconsul, who achieved zero (or null points) in two starts on the Flat across the channel and has had virtually no success as a stallion - hence his rather lowly fee of standing for £1,000 a pop. However, he is a full brother to Frankel and one day he might strike it rich with the bloodlines with one outstanding runner.
The family is there, and one day it could happen for lucky breeders.
One of his daughters runs in the closing bumper at Ludlow in Kindgirl, of course out of Kind, and she showed a bit of ability on her debut at Wetherby to make her of each-way interest at 14/1.
The time wasn't bad in that 1m4f junior Flat contest and she travelled well enough through the race and made quite an eye-catching move towards the inside to go into second heading into the straight. She was ridden by Ben Bromley, and while no criticism of the jockey, Kindgirl perhaps made her move too soon, as the winner came from a lot further back and was under pressure down the straight.
But, it was most certainly something to work with, and she might have needed the run too as she got tired towards the end. She also lost a shoe which might explain her running around a bit.
Her trainer Mel Rowley is not unknown to win bumpers and already has four this term at 15%, and while it's not a bad race, she can build on Wetherby. Alex Edwards takes over and she receives plenty of weight.
Alan Dudman's P & L
Multiples 2021 to present: +56.85pts
Bets Of Day 2016 to 2021: +25.10pts
Irish Racing Tips 2020 to 2021: +21.63pts