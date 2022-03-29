Daily Racing Multiple: Team Of Firsts looks a classy stayer for Navan double on Tuesday

Drawn to another Ado runner in the shape of Magnetic

Back Magnetic North @ 14/1 in the 15:25 at Navan

No. 1 (4) Magnetic North (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 19 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: Adam Caffrey

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 70

Ruby Island struck as another single winner yesterday and drifted out to a nice 5.9 BSP, but our second selection couldn't replicate that but that's five winners in the last 11 days and four at 10/1, 10/1, 9/1 and 12/1. I should have stuck with Mark Walford all day at Hexham!

We've a good mix on Tuesday and the best of the action is in Ireland at Navan.

The form of the Ado McGuinness stable is something to highlight at the moment, as Skontonovki's win at a BSP of 19.6 on Friday sparked a tremendous run that included A Case Of You for the Group 1 in Meydan at 17.89, a place with Casanova at a whopping 82.54, and a Sunday win for Spanish Tenor at 21.

And in one of the Extra Place Special races on Tuesday, Magnetic North is another who can hopefully outrun his odds at 14/1.

Having previously done a fair bit of racing in his career over 1m to 1m2f, he was upped to 1m4f in the summer last term and won at Roscommon over the distance from a mark of 70.

He was given an excellent ride from apprentice Cian MacRedmond that day from a wide draw and stayed the trip well enough to suggest today's extra furlong will be within reach. A more forward ride suited on that occasion as previously he'd been held up when he finished third at Galway.

His latest effort at Dundalk was after a break, and he was keen at Dundalk at a huge price and met a bit of trouble late on, but he wasn't beaten far and should be spot on for a big run today. McGuinness uses the ever-growing pool of quality apprentice riders well, and Adam Caffrey will claim 10lb.

Keane can be first with another win as title defence begins

Back Team Of Firsts @ 5/2 in the 16:00 at Navan

No. 1 (7) Team Of Firsts SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 97

A quality 1m5f Handicap awaits for the 16:00 and Team Of Firsts off top weight and 97 indicates the level of horse for a Tuesday - and most welcome.

He looked a Stakes horse in the making when landing a Navan Maiden last spring in fine style. A couple of good horses came out of that race, and the third was rated 87 that day and subsequently won at Cork.

A gelding operation last summer held up his progress, but he bounced back late in the season in October to win by 7L at Naas in deep ground over 1m2f with a strong staying performance to give Colin Keane his 141st winner of last term. Blinkers helped on that occasion but he moved into the final three furlongs of the race with fine progress.

The new distance of 1m5f is an intriguing new task for a horse that looks to have a bit of quality, and it will be interesting to see how he handles ground that isn't hock-deep.

He was runner-up to the very smart Taipan as a 2yo, and this could be a good season for the Ger Lyons horse.

