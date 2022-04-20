Daily Racing Multiple: Sulochana has strong claims in Wednesday 32/1 double

Defender can lead from the front

Back War Defender @ 9/2 in the 14:50 at Catterick

No. 1 (1) War Defender SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Phil Dennis

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 75

It didn't quite go according to plan for yesterday, and while we are all doing our bit to conserve energy on a daily basis, Frankie Dettori took it literally on Mighty Ulysses with a rather tame effort. Few would have had that horse finishing fifth with 2f to go. Costly Diamond ran a fair race, but was beaten by a horse with a record of 0-21.

A bit of decent ground at Catterick is most welcome and War Defender for Tim Easterby has everything in place for a big run - if he stays the new distance of 1m4f. I think he will.

Campaigned mostly over 7f and 1m in his career to date, he tackled the stiff 1m2f at Newcastle last time out - a race in which he attempted to lead again but went down by two necks to the first and second that are both rated 80 and above. Coarse in particular back in second has been in fine form. War Defender set a steady early pace and the hottest part was late on, but he still managed to match a pair of superior horses in terms of times on the clock.

There's nothing of that "calibre" in this race, and this represents an ease in class having mostly been in 0-80 company, but today off 75, he can justify the old system of backing the top weight with a drop in class.

The selection has the ideal draw in 1 to execute his favoured tactics and can add to Easterby's fine tally of winners over the past seasons as the leading trainer at the track with 41.

Morrison's mare can be picture perfect back at Salisbury

Back Sulochana @ 5/1 in the 19:40 at Salisbury

No. 2 Sulochana (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 65

A visit to Salisbury for the first time this season is one to look forward to, and hopefully I can have more luck in the cathedral city than a visit there in the 1990s when I was rejected by Salisbury's Art College. Art Expert runs later on the card, something I am not, now.

Sulochana is the horse at 5/1, and not only is the quick ground in her favour, but she landed the race 12 months ago and is back to defend her crown.

Her win in this 1m6f handicap was relatively easy by over 2L, and she received a good ride that day from the champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who eventually got her some cover. She sat in behind for a while but made her move as the gap opened 3f out, and her attitude was spot on as she lengthened away in good style.

She won again afterwards at Nottingham in heavy ground and travelled well, but subsequently suffered three odds-on defeats in-running.

A mark of 65 has eased slightly and while she is 10lb higher than last year's win, she still looked a potential 70-filly at Nottingham with the ease with which she won. Morrison has had three winners from his 12 runners too.

April single bet winners

They Don't Know 15/2 Placed

Bay Breeze 8/1 Won

Tranquil Night 7/2 Won

Destiny Is All 15/8 Won R4

Hammersmith 7/2 placed

Entropy 11/1 placed

Star Of Lady M 17/2 Won

Boardman 20/1 placed

Drombeg Banner 6/1 Won

Magic Haze placed 9/2

March single bet winners:

Life Of Dream 13/8 Won

Merry Mistress 13/8 Won

Ruby Island 5/2 Won

Bandinelli 11/8 Won

Skontonovski 10/1 Won

Very Excellent 9/1 Won

Banbridge 12/1 Won

Love Envoi 10/1 Won

Lady Alavesa placed 16/1

Merry Secret placed 5/1

Tyche placed 8/1

Gin Coco 9/4 Won

Epsom Faithfull 10/3 Won

Weveallbeencaught 7/2 Won

Red Showgirl placed 9/1