- Trainer: Tim Easterby
- Jockey: Phil Dennis
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 75
Daily Racing Multiple: Sulochana has strong claims in Wednesday 32/1 double
Alan Dudmam has high hopes for Catterick and Salisbury on Wednesday for a 32/1 Sportsbook multiple...
"A mark of 65 has eased slightly and while she is 10lb higher than last year's win, she still looked a potential 70-filly at Nottingham with the ease with which she won."
Defender can lead from the front
Back War Defender @ 9/2 in the 14:50 at Catterick
It didn't quite go according to plan for yesterday, and while we are all doing our bit to conserve energy on a daily basis, Frankie Dettori took it literally on Mighty Ulysses with a rather tame effort. Few would have had that horse finishing fifth with 2f to go. Costly Diamond ran a fair race, but was beaten by a horse with a record of 0-21.
A bit of decent ground at Catterick is most welcome and War Defender for Tim Easterby has everything in place for a big run - if he stays the new distance of 1m4f. I think he will.
Campaigned mostly over 7f and 1m in his career to date, he tackled the stiff 1m2f at Newcastle last time out - a race in which he attempted to lead again but went down by two necks to the first and second that are both rated 80 and above. Coarse in particular back in second has been in fine form. War Defender set a steady early pace and the hottest part was late on, but he still managed to match a pair of superior horses in terms of times on the clock.
There's nothing of that "calibre" in this race, and this represents an ease in class having mostly been in 0-80 company, but today off 75, he can justify the old system of backing the top weight with a drop in class.
The selection has the ideal draw in 1 to execute his favoured tactics and can add to Easterby's fine tally of winners over the past seasons as the leading trainer at the track with 41.
Morrison's mare can be picture perfect back at Salisbury
Back Sulochana @ 5/1 in the 19:40 at Salisbury
A visit to Salisbury for the first time this season is one to look forward to, and hopefully I can have more luck in the cathedral city than a visit there in the 1990s when I was rejected by Salisbury's Art College. Art Expert runs later on the card, something I am not, now.
Sulochana is the horse at 5/1, and not only is the quick ground in her favour, but she landed the race 12 months ago and is back to defend her crown.
Her win in this 1m6f handicap was relatively easy by over 2L, and she received a good ride that day from the champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who eventually got her some cover. She sat in behind for a while but made her move as the gap opened 3f out, and her attitude was spot on as she lengthened away in good style.
She won again afterwards at Nottingham in heavy ground and travelled well, but subsequently suffered three odds-on defeats in-running.
A mark of 65 has eased slightly and while she is 10lb higher than last year's win, she still looked a potential 70-filly at Nottingham with the ease with which she won. Morrison has had three winners from his 12 runners too.
April single bet winners
They Don't Know 15/2 Placed
Bay Breeze 8/1 Won
Tranquil Night 7/2 Won
Destiny Is All 15/8 Won R4
Hammersmith 7/2 placed
Entropy 11/1 placed
Star Of Lady M 17/2 Won
Boardman 20/1 placed
Drombeg Banner 6/1 Won
Magic Haze placed 9/2
March single bet winners:
Life Of Dream 13/8 Won
Merry Mistress 13/8 Won
Ruby Island 5/2 Won
Bandinelli 11/8 Won
Skontonovski 10/1 Won
Very Excellent 9/1 Won
Banbridge 12/1 Won
Love Envoi 10/1 Won
Lady Alavesa placed 16/1
Merry Secret placed 5/1
Tyche placed 8/1
Gin Coco 9/4 Won
Epsom Faithfull 10/3 Won
Weveallbeencaught 7/2 Won
Red Showgirl placed 9/1
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L
Multiples 2021 to present: +63.53pts
Bets Of Day 2016 to 2021: +25.10pts
Irish Racing Tips 2020 to 2021: +21.63pts
Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.