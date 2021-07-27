- Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland
- Jockey: Declan McDonogh
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 10lbs
- OR: 95
Daily Racing Multiple: Star Harbour can help dock Tuesday's double
Alan is backing Star Harbour in the feature mile race at Galway today as part of his daily double, which has been enhanced to 50/1...
"He looked most impressive winning a Premier Handicap at Navan and backed up with a stylish win at Killarney last time out. Star Harbour has the look of an ideal sort of Galway horse with his ability to quicken and stay."
Harbour can be the star in mile feature
Leg : Back Star Harbour @ 12/1 in the 18:15 at Galway
The Colm Quinn BMW Mile is a bit of a favourite race of mine, and so too trainer Ado McGuinness who has a very strong hand in this year's renewal with five representatives. He could have six if the reserve gets in.
Top of my AM shortlist is Star Harbour at 12/1. A horse with a ton of ability, who is now getting his act together following the gelding operation.
He looked most impressive winning a Premier Handicap at Navan and backed up with a stylish win at Killarney last time out. Star Harbour has the look of an ideal sort of Galway horse with his ability to quicken and stay.
There's more to come from him off 95 and he is still improving.
Coco the wise pick
Leg 2: Back Wild Coco @ 7/4 in the 20:55 at Perth
Our second selection is a lot shorter in the betting at 7/4 at Perth in Wild Coco, but this looks eminently winnable.
She goes well at the track, stays further and acts on good ground. She doesn't win very often but she at least is in good form with victory at Perth over 2m4f last time out.
She sits handy on the pace usually and could get a lead into this if Don McCain's Timetoroe adopts the front-running tactics that were successful at Bangor.
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Daily Racing Multiple P and L
Overall: +39.50