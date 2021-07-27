Daily Racing Multiple: Star Harbour can help dock Tuesday's double

Harbour can be the star in mile feature

Leg : Back Star Harbour @ 12/1 in the 18:15 at Galway

No. 17 (1) Star Harbour (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 95

The Colm Quinn BMW Mile is a bit of a favourite race of mine, and so too trainer Ado McGuinness who has a very strong hand in this year's renewal with five representatives. He could have six if the reserve gets in.

Top of my AM shortlist is Star Harbour at 12/1. A horse with a ton of ability, who is now getting his act together following the gelding operation.

He looked most impressive winning a Premier Handicap at Navan and backed up with a stylish win at Killarney last time out. Star Harbour has the look of an ideal sort of Galway horse with his ability to quicken and stay.

There's more to come from him off 95 and he is still improving.

Coco the wise pick

Leg 2: Back Wild Coco @ 7/4 in the 20:55 at Perth

No. 6 Wise Coco SBK 5/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Alistair Whillans

Jockey: Mr Connor Wood

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 84

Our second selection is a lot shorter in the betting at 7/4 at Perth in Wild Coco, but this looks eminently winnable.

She goes well at the track, stays further and acts on good ground. She doesn't win very often but she at least is in good form with victory at Perth over 2m4f last time out.

She sits handy on the pace usually and could get a lead into this if Don McCain's Timetoroe adopts the front-running tactics that were successful at Bangor.

