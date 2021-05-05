- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Bryony Frost
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 0lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Multiple: Sea to take Chester honours in Wednesday's double
Alan has a 10/1 double for Wednesday which includes the big race of the day at Chester...
"Bred to stay well, I am looking forward to seeing how he handles the tight turns at Chester as he seemed to travel nicely when bolting up at Leicester last time."
Reap the rewards with Harvest
13:00 Newton Abbot - Back Southfield Harvest
With some big racing on the Flat today, I've decided to head to Newton Abbot for the first selection, as Paul Nicholls' Southfield Harvest makes his chase debut.
Cliche time, but he wants a fence, although he was a smart hurdler who got to a rating of 135 and ran well at Newbury in a 0-145 back in February.
Sharp tracks seem to suit him too with good efforts at Ludlow and Wincanton, and this looks a good opportunity to make a winning start to his chasing career.
Frankie and Gosden can do it again
15:15 Chester - Back Law Of The Sea
Godolphin have all bases covered in today's Chester Vase, although I am going against the favourite Wirko in favour of Law Of The Sea.
Bred to stay well, I am looking forward to seeing how he handles the tight turns at Chester as he seemed to travel nicely when bolting up at Leicester last time. A good effort there on the clock too.
In opposition Youth Spirit and Pleasant Man have a lot to find, and I backed the latter at Windsor when he was turned over at a short price. The official handicapper has dropped him 6lb in one swipe.
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Daily Racing Multiple P&L
May 2021:
Multiples +1.21
April: -13.25
Recommended bets
Back Southfield Harvest in the 13:00 at Newton Abbot @ 1.910/11
Back Law Of The Sea in the 15:15 at Chester @ 5.04/1
The Sportsbook Multiple pays 10.08