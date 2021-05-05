Daily Racing Multiple: Sea to take Chester honours in Wednesday's double

Reap the rewards with Harvest

13:00 Newton Abbot - Back Southfield Harvest

No. 4 Southfield Harvest SBK 5/6 EXC 1.92 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

With some big racing on the Flat today, I've decided to head to Newton Abbot for the first selection, as Paul Nicholls' Southfield Harvest makes his chase debut.

Cliche time, but he wants a fence, although he was a smart hurdler who got to a rating of 135 and ran well at Newbury in a 0-145 back in February.

Sharp tracks seem to suit him too with good efforts at Ludlow and Wincanton, and this looks a good opportunity to make a winning start to his chasing career.

Frankie and Gosden can do it again

15:15 Chester - Back Law Of The Sea



No. 2 (8) Law Of The Sea SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Godolphin have all bases covered in today's Chester Vase, although I am going against the favourite Wirko in favour of Law Of The Sea.

Bred to stay well, I am looking forward to seeing how he handles the tight turns at Chester as he seemed to travel nicely when bolting up at Leicester last time. A good effort there on the clock too.

In opposition Youth Spirit and Pleasant Man have a lot to find, and I backed the latter at Windsor when he was turned over at a short price. The official handicapper has dropped him 6lb in one swipe.