Daily Racing Multiple: Screaming out for a huge price Sunday treble

Trust in Tartan Skirt, who looks the one for Birdcatcher

Back Tartan Skirt @ 13/2 in the 13:00 at Naas

No. 3 (7) Tartan Skirt (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 14 Trainer: M. D. O'Callaghan, Ireland

Jockey: J. Coen

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 90

Good work from Kevin Blake who picked put Amoola Gold yesterday for the multiples, but Spurs let not only us down, but half of north London with a dreadful effort against Manchester United. The Godolphin picks came out second and third.

The Birdcatcher nursery is always a race I look out for on the calendar and Michael O'Callaghan's Tartan Skirt can add to her impressive Curragh maiden win.

The handicapper in Ireland obviously rated her performance as she has a mark of 90 for this, and he trainer mooted the possibility of a go at one of the Guineas' trials next term - which doesn't make the mark look too severe.

She'll have no problem with 6f in heavy today as she looks as though she stays well and with the assistance of Jake Coen - a brilliant 7lb apprentice, we can hopefully get off to a good start.

Durkan's chaser Screaming looks a big danger in Cork National

Back Screaming Colours @ 6/1 in the 15:00 at Cork

No. 7 Screaming Colours (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: William Durkan, Ireland

Jockey: Conor Orr

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 132

The Paddy Power Cork Grand National tops the bill today in terms of quality and we also have the Extra Place Special as an option to go up to four places.

Whatsyourstatus initially was on my wish-lust, but the ground has gone against him in my opinion and he could find it too testing, but he did have some novice form behind the Munster National winner Aforemnentioned.

The testing conditions today should be fine for Screaming Colours, who has plenty going in his favour at 6/1.

The main angle with this horse is his record fresh. He has posted four victories and a second all following a rest (including a spell hunting), and one of those victories was at Punchestown last winter, scoring by nearly 10L in heavy ground.

His trainer Bill Durkan has brought him back well following a near two-year spell on the sidelines with injury, and he still remains relatively lightly-raced for his age.

Last seen finishing a creditable fourth in the Midlands National, a nice break will freshen him up. He also ran a blinder in the Punchestown Grand National Trial last February earning the runner-up medal.

The 10yo can race a bit lazy and needs to jump better than he did at Uttoxeter, but he stays, with trip and terrain fine.

Smith's Wolf on the prowl for another win

Back Prairie Wolf @ 7/2 in the 15:40 at Carlisle

No. 1 Prairie Wolf (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Sue Smith

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Trainer Sue Smith hasn't fired in too many winners this term, with her current tally at six for the season. However, Prairie Wolf was a rare success on debut for the yard and under a penalty is worth backing with the experience over newcomer Barrule Park.

Smith's youngster didn't record a bad time figure winning at Kelso, and travelled with a bit of class winning by four lengths over a Nicky Richards' newcomer.

She's out of winning hurdler Applause For Amy and could be a bargain buy for just £6,000. Barrule Park has a top pedigree for an in-form Don McCain yard, but I don't mind the price drift this morning on the selection.