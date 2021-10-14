Daily Racing Multiple: Saeed bin Suroor heads to Chelmsford on Thursday

Discover a winner with Dubai

Leg 1: Back Discover Dubai @ 7/2 in the 19:00 at Chelmsford

No. 6 (3) Discover Dubai (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 80

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor is always worth looking out for when going for the first-time headgear and Discover Dubai has to be of interest with the tongue tie.

He clearly has a bit of ability with a good pedigree, but his over-racing and keen-going nature has been holding him back thus far in three starts and hasn't built on his debut promise at Yarmouth.

A run at Chelmsford last time out was disappointing as he blew the start and was awkward leaving the stalls and then proceeded to race wide, but his mark looks a good one from 80 and and his sire Siyouni has a near 18% strike-rate at the Essex track.

A return to Essex will suit Bay

Leg 2: Back Jumaira Bay @ 5/1 in the 20:00 at Chelmsford

No. 2 (6) Jumaira Bay (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 96

A return to Chelmsford can do the trick for Roger Varian's Jumaira Bay in the penultimate race, and he can be backed at 5/1.

The 4yo has competed in two good handicaps at the track in a light career on the all-weather so far and struck gold when breaking the course record in June over 7f with a brilliant display to win from a mark of 89.

He was drawn on the inside on that occasion and was spotted travelling better than anything else with two furlongs to go. Jockey Jack Mitchell switched him and eased around horses on the outside to fly home and finish off his race strongly. It was a truly convincing display winning a 0-95 even though at one stage he was short of room.

A no-show in the Victoria Cup soon after was a disappointment, and he faced some hot opposition last time out in the Chelmsford City Cup but he's unexposed on the all-weather.