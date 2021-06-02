Daily Racing Multiple: Dudman's double boosted to 80/1 at Ripon

No fears backing Treacherous

19:30 Ripon - Back Treacherous

No. 3 (3) Treacherous SBK 13/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Ed de Giles

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 87

Well after the joys of the 66/1 winning double two weeks ago, it's been a quiet spell save for the big price winner in the Irish 1,000 Guineas. So hopefully we can turn the corner in terms of form with a pair of sprinters at Ripon on tonight.

Tim Easterby's Flying Pursuits would have been the selection if the ground was soft, so I'll have to pass on him even though he is a bit of a favourite.

I like the claims of Treacherous, with the drying ground absolutely perfect for him.

He's fragile, but talented, and the trainer Ed De Giles has mentioned having a go at Listed class with him. He landed the Stewards' Sprint at Goodwood last summer, and he's the ideal type to be delivered late from a pace and played on the line.

Midgley holds all the aces

21:00 Ripon - Back James Watt

No. 1 (5) James Watt (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 72

It's take your pick time out of the Paul Midgley trio for this sprint handicap, with the Yorkshire trainer holding three of the seven aces.

A case can be made for all of his trio as Harrogate is consistent and Thrilla In Manila has a good draw and mark. However, the biggest priced one of the lot is James Watt and I am hoping he can finally end his losing streak with Midgley.

He is certainly down to an attractive mark these days and is of great interest judged on his second at Newcastle when making the running in March. Going deeper into his CV, he's raced in better company than what he faces today and looks a big price at 17/2 on the Sportsbook.