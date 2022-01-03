Daily Racing Multiple: Richards can provide 44/1 double ammunition for Musselburgh

Rabbitt's handicap debutant gets the nod

No. 5 Lanty Slea (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Conor Rabbitt

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 107

Two conditionals go head-to-head on Monday with Conner McCann lining up on in-form Diamond State, and young Conor Rabbitt on Lanty Slea.

McCann can boast some convincing stats, unlike his namesake in Minder, whose acting was far from convincing, but the young jockey is notching 80% at Musselburgh this term with 4-5 and two on Diamond State. But he's up to 114 and didn't have a lot in hand last time for a scrappy win, and Lanty Slea is a far bigger price and is the selection.

The 7yo has endured a nightmare two starts. He fell early at Hexham in the summer and then appeared over 2m4f at Sedgefield in November without much success either. Having bowled along merrily in front, he looked to be outpaced at the top of the run for home and jinked to get rid of his rider. He was under pressure and the winner ended up being quite impressive, but he jumped fairly well up to that point.

The ground will be softer for Monday than Sedgefield, but I am open-minded on that front as his brother Wide Receiver liked softer conditions.

This will be his handicap debut from a lowly mark of 107, and Rabbit has ridden a winner in a bumper this season for the yard - although is 0-13 over hurdles. Hopefully he can win the "Conor derby".

Iron has the tools to make a fine debut

No. 3 Hard Iron (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Success for the column with a bumper debutant came recently, and was a decent price too with Filanderer drifting at 10.73. And I am happy going with another newcomer to close the Monday fixture in Scotland with Hard Iron.

This is more based on the possible weakness of his rivals. Stuart Crawford's bumper runners tend to go off fairly short, and Holmes St Georges was beaten at 6/4 on his debut in Ireland with a race that recorded a poor time figure.

Champagne Socialist travelled quite nicely at Galway last time, but he has been off since then, with a lay-off of 435 days. So it could be worth taking a chance on Nicky Richards' runner.

Hard Iron cost 32,000 euro as a 3yo, and as a relation to the Willie Mullins-trained Royal Rendevous, he has to be of interest. He bombed through to win two bumpers by big margins from the front in Ireland - with one victory of 23L. He has turned into a Grade 2 winner over fences too.

The yard are 3-12 with their bumper runners this term at 25%.