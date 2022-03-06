Daily Racing Multiple: Queen to find her fame finally at Huntingdon

Get Carty for Wexford win

Back Uknowcarty @ 4/1 in the 15:20 at Wexford

No. 6 Uknowcarty (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Paul John Gilligan, Ireland

Jockey: Jack G. Gilligan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 101

The Wexford 15:20 is an Extra Place Special, but the 4/1 isn't a big enough price for me each-way to kick-start our Sunday multiple, and the angle of Uknowcarty dropping back down in trip in testing ground is one positive for the chances.

He may be 0-5 over hurdles, but he ran his best race yet at Navan last time over 2m5f but didn't find as much as anticipated off the bridle considering he moved quite sweetly. He traded at 2.26/5 in the run to finish third but he wasn't beaten far, and could be well treated from a mark of 101.

A previous run saw him bump into a well treated winner, although the ground was a bit quicker that day and gave him a chance to stay. However, judged on his Limerick third over Christmas, 2m on heavy ground at a sharp track could be ideal.

Queen still hungry for fame

Back Queen Of Fame @ 5/1 in the 16:05 at Huntingdon

No. 7 Queen Of Fame (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Nick Kent

Jockey: Charlie Hammond

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 80

The 16:05 will be a test in soft ground over 3m1f, but the form on offer is fairly moderate with holes in a few of the runners. Nick Kent's Queen Of Fame looks more than interesting judged on her old Irish form, and with conditions likely to suit, is worth a go at 5/1.

Some of her better efforts have come over 3m, and as a daughter of Fame And Glory, stamina looks her thing.

She ran a decent race (albeit in a low grade) to finish second at Punchestown last winter, making her way from a long way back to find second. It was heavy that day, and the testing ground seems to suit her. The 8yo also looked a stayer on her final start at Clonmel for Daniel Murphy, and she should be winning races from a mark of 80.

Her efforts for Kent thus far have been underwhelming, and she is still a 0-15 maiden, but she produced her best run for the yard at Carlisle last time over 3m1f and travelled superbly, which left me slightly perplexed given the style of her runs in Ireland.

I think she'll stay and I am encouraged that she looked like a winner last time having hit 1.910/11 in-running. Hopefully it can be another Fame And Glory.

March winners:

Epsom Faithfull 10/3

Weveallbeencaught 7/2