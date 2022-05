Sunday can earn the sovereigns for Easterby

The perils of Chester betting was laid bare yesterday as Star Of Lady M - a horse who has shown a liking for soft and form franked with market support ran deplorably. Undeterred, and with wet conditions again, Sunday Sovereign at 5/1 is the one to start us off in the opening 5f Handicap.

Like many of the Tim Easterby sprinters, he dipped his toes in some fairly competitive handicaps last term and was up to the task of winning over CD on his sole visit to the track last term. He also ran well at Goodwood in a decent race and met some trouble on the Downs.

The Chester win was a 0-100 on good ground, although the rain had arrived and times suggested it was a bit slower than the official description. But we know he handles soft as he bolted up at Tipperary for his previous trainer Paddy Twomey.

He looked quite exciting in his younger days and is on a good mark at 96. This is also an Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook if you are going each-way.

Back Prescott 3yo to remain unbeaten at Roodeye

I cannot remember the last time I backed a Sir Mark Prescott horse, so we'll attempt to make some profit from the Baronet with his two-from-three starter Abbado. There is a Mr Alan in the race, and the correct spelling too.

Abbado won a Chester 1m2f Maiden last season in soft conditions and looked an out-and-out galloper with plenty of stamina. He made the running on that occasion in September and was a winner on his following start at Chelmsford with a penalty against some well-bred sorts.

The Chelmsford win highlighted he needs 1m4f, and I get my wish today for his seasonal reappearance and today's trip looks certain to suit judged on pedigree. His mother is the tremendous broodmare Allegretto - who gets thorough stayers and she herself liked soft ground.

Prescott's 3yo could make up into a decent handicapper this term over even further and looks very interesting for his handicap debut from 86 with optimum conditions.

