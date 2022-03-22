Daily Racing Multiple: Princess Mahler and The Declaimer can go well at Clonmel

Princess is surely better than her latest effort?



Back Princess Mahler @ 12/1 in the 15:28 at Clonmel

No. 13 Princess Mahler (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 24 Trainer: John J. Walsh, Ireland

Jockey: S. F. O'Keeffe

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 83

The quality at Clonmel isn't the highest on show for Tuesday, but two of the Extra Place Special races are as wide open as you can get, and the double figures on Princess Mahler at 12/1 look too good to turn down for five places.

There is a real dearth of any winning or worthwhile form for this 2m Handicap Hurdle, and the selection ran no sort of race at the track last time having cut out some of the early running. She has been too free in the past, but she was beaten 47L, so that cannot be offered as an excuse.

However, she'd shaped well when finishing fifth at Limerick in November, and that was her first run for nearly a year. And as a veteran at 10 who competes in moderate handicaps, holding form isn't necessarily her thing.

One the plus side, she has ran some of her better races at Clonmel - including a third here in 2018 off a much higher mark. She does stay 2m4f and has form in heavy, so I don't envisage it being a problem coming down in trip given the conditions. Her jumping does need to be a bit sharper, as she could have won a race at Limerick three years ago had it not been for a fall at the last.

She's certainly well handicapped from 83 for the owners - the Curb Your Enthusiasm Syndicate .

Hoping for a good start to The Declaimer's chasing career

Back The Declaimer @ 5/1 in the 16:03 at Clonmel

No. 9 The Declaimer (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: J. T. R. Dreaper, Ireland

Jockey: L. P. Dempsey

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Jim Dreaper's The Declaimer is starting out his chase career today, and he could be a young horse with a future as he has a bit of size about him.

His last appearance came in November, recording a personal best at Thurles over hurdles to win easily by nearly 5L, and he's been off since as presumably he has been kept away from deep winter ground as his form has all come on a sound surface.

It's a bit of a risk, so the surface will need to dry out a bit, but the forecast is bright and 10 degrees with no rain, so he might be able to get away with it.

He ran well in two summer races at Kilbeggan over hurdles - travelling well and meeting trouble in one, and finishing runner-up to a stronger stayer of Declan Queally's in his other effort.

Tight tracks seem to suit him too and he certainly is one with some potential.