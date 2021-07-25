Daily Racing Multiple: A Sunday Uttoxeter double

Peak form for Pinnacle (NON-RUNNER)

Leg 1: Back Pinnacle Peak @ 5/4 in the 15:25 at Uttoxeter

No. 8 Pinnacle Peak SBK 5/4 EXC 2.32 Trainer: Martin Keighley

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 118

We picked out Adayar yesterday who was a very impressive winner of the King George, but Ed Walker's great spell couldn't translate to Beloved at York, who ran a curious race in defeat to let the side down. Onwards with Sunday.

Pinnacle Peak was an easy winner for the column recently and I'm with Martin Keighley's 6yo once more to rattle off the four-timer as he goes up in class on Sunday at Uttoxeter.

Good ground and cheekpieces have seen this horse sparkle with some handsome victories at Southwell and Worcester - both by huge margins of 14L and 21L, at a variety of trips too from 2m4f to 3m.

The handicapper has had their say with a rise of 16lb, but it might not be enough to stop him. Plus the field isn't exactly in great nick at the moment with a few horses out of form.

He may be a short price at 5/4 but he is still very much on the up.

Asking for winner with Hales

Leg 2: Back Don't Ask @ 4/1 in the 17:00 at Uttoxeter

No. 4 Don't Ask (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Alex Hales

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 115

We stick at Uttoxeter for the second pick today and the underrated Alex Hales trains Don't Ask, a horse who has been revitalised for having wind surgery back in January.

His three starts since have all seen steady improvement, culminating in a solid win at Southwell last time out where he had to battle to the line. He was well backed on that occasion in the first-time blinkers and it was no fluke as he had put in a good shift at Ludlow from the front on his previous start.

From a 5lb higher mark today he still remains feasibly treated from his new rating and he looks a good price at 4/1.