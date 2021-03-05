Daily Racing Multiple: Ozzy and Ravenhill can deliver each-way Doncaster double

15:25 Doncaster - Back Ravenhill Road

No. 1 Ravenhill Road (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Sue Smith

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 129

No joy at all yesterday and the less said about Blowing Dixie the better.

Friday presents us with a couple of good jumps' cards and I am keen to look at Doncaster. Sue Smith's Ravenhill Road is a horse I have held in some regard for a while, but he hasn't matched his novice form.

His jumping is becoming a problem too. He tipped up at Market Rasen in October looking like a winner, and he fell two out again at Haydock in November.

For a horse of his ability, he is very much up to winning this following a wind op, and we are getting a decent price about him too at around 7.06/1.

No doubting Thomas' chances

17:35 Doncaster - Back Ozzy Thomas

No. 2 Ozzy Thomas (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Henry Oliver

Jockey: Alex Edwards

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 125

Better ground awaits at Donny and that could very much play to the strengths of Ozzy Thomas, who dips his toes into a veterans' event for the first time.

Chances can be given to plenty in the field as it is that sort of race, but he shaped well enough in a comeback run at Uttoxeter last time. He came from further back than the first two with his first run for 246 days. That was also a Class 3.

A mark of 125 is a good one and as a Gold Well (one of my favourite jumps' stallions) he'll see out the 3m trip well. With eight runners in both we have three places for the each-way double on the Sportsbook.



