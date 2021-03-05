- Trainer: Sue Smith
- Jockey: Ryan Mania
- Age: 10
- Weight: 11st 8lbs
- OR: 129
Daily Racing Multiple: Ozzy and Ravenhill can deliver each-way Doncaster double
Two horses take the eye for an each-way double at Doncaster today for the Daily Racing Multiple bet...
"Better ground awaits at Donny and that could very much play to the strengths of Ozzy Thomas, who dips his toes into a veterans' event for the first time."
15:25 Doncaster - Back Ravenhill Road
No joy at all yesterday and the less said about Blowing Dixie the better.
Friday presents us with a couple of good jumps' cards and I am keen to look at Doncaster. Sue Smith's Ravenhill Road is a horse I have held in some regard for a while, but he hasn't matched his novice form.
His jumping is becoming a problem too. He tipped up at Market Rasen in October looking like a winner, and he fell two out again at Haydock in November.
For a horse of his ability, he is very much up to winning this following a wind op, and we are getting a decent price about him too at around 7.06/1.
No doubting Thomas' chances
17:35 Doncaster - Back Ozzy Thomas
Better ground awaits at Donny and that could very much play to the strengths of Ozzy Thomas, who dips his toes into a veterans' event for the first time.
Chances can be given to plenty in the field as it is that sort of race, but he shaped well enough in a comeback run at Uttoxeter last time. He came from further back than the first two with his first run for 246 days. That was also a Class 3.
A mark of 125 is a good one and as a Gold Well (one of my favourite jumps' stallions) he'll see out the 3m trip well. With eight runners in both we have three places for the each-way double on the Sportsbook.
Recommended bets
Back Ravenhill Road @ 7.06/1 in the 15:25 at Doncaster
Back Ozzy Thomas @ 4.03/1 in the 17:35 at Doncaster
The Sportsbook Multiple pays 21.13 (win) and 7.75 (each-way)