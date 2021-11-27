Daily Racing Multiple: Our Henry can help us to 8/1 Newbury double

Expect the incredible with Henry

Back Mr Incredible @ 11/10 in the 12:40 at Newbury

No. 4 Mr Incredible (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.26 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Dream Today went very close for us yesterday, getting chinned late on having been matched at 1.51/2 from a BSP of 12. Not for the first time this week, a drifter performed well. Not many come from so far back at Dundalk, but the winner did and perhaps the track was riding a bit faster on the outside as they had harrowed the track earlier in the evening.

One of the best-looking horses you will see at Newbury on Saturday will be Henry De Bromhead's Mr Incredible, he certainly lived up to the name when winning at Naas last time over 2m3f. He came from a long way back under Racheal Blackmore and had to navigate his way around all sorts of carnage with loose horses everywhere, but he scored with plenty in hand beating a fair horse of Mouse Morris.

He kept on very strongly on his first run of the campaign and I can't wait to see him at 3m this afternoon.

His motor really kicked in at Naas last winter in testing ground, climbing the hill with a big finish to win by four lengths. His jumping was excellent bar the last and it's an interesting match up with Ahoy Senor, who was initially priced up as favourite as a Grade 1 winning novice hurdler, but they've changed positions on Saturday morning and he could have a bit of star quality to start a big afternoon for the trainer.

Eklat looks ready made for Ladbrokes Trophy success

Back Eklat De Rire @ 7/2 in the 15:00 at Newbury

No. 2 Eklat De Rire (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 154

Two of the top four in the betting for the Ladbrokes Trophy are for De Bromhead and Willie Mullins, and while it's a fairly unoriginal selection as the 7/2 market leader, Eklat De Rire could be let in lightly from 154.

The one blot on his copybook has been his unseat at the Cheltenham festival last March in the three-miler, but his stamina claims were laid on the table when he beat Escaria Ten in a Grade 3 at Naas two months before his Cheltenham exit. Escaria Ten went on to finish third in the old-four miler National Hunt Chase (name and distance now changed), and that Naas contest has gone to some out-and-out stayers in the past.

He returned from a break to win at Wexford on his seasonal bow last time out - going in by four lengths. Gold Cup winner Minella Indo had won the previous 12 months. A few of De Bromhead's have needed their first starts of the season, that bodes well. I generally like to stick to Irish runners in these big races, and Mullins' Ontheropes was a fine winner of the Munster National, and both are exciting horses.

The selection is a fine jumper of a fence and a handy racer with bags of stamina, he fits the ideal profile. Having gone back to watch his jumping at Punchestown last winter, it could be some sight to see him over the grand Newbury fences in such a great race.

