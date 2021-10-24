Daily Racing Multiple: O'Regan can provide the killer touch for 59/1 double

Keep following O'Regan to bring down his rivals and win like Tom

Back Sir Bob @ 7/1 each-way in the 14:52 at Galway

No. 4 Sir Bob (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Robert Tyner, Ireland

Jockey: Denis O'Regan

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 102

Does He Know was a winner yesterday, albeit at a short price, and we narrowly missed out on the each-way double as Is That Love ran a cracker in fifth at a BSP of 36, missing out by one place.

Playing on the Sportsbook with the 14:52 at Galway gives us the extra place, and Sir Bob looks a player from a reduced chase mark.

Robert Tyner's 9yo disappointed badly in his previous four runs over fences, and that's seen his rating dropped from 113 to 102 today, but he's always travelled like a horse better than that, with a chance in a decent handicap one day.

Dropped to hurdles last January, he won at his favourite track Navan easily over 2m4f, once again showing a liking for testing conditions - which he'll have today.

A big field will bring out the best and I can see his master jockey Denis O'Regan picking them off with dead-eye accuracy. O'Regan is one of my favourite jockeys - all are beneath DOR on my list. He even rode my all-time number one Tidal Bay.

He has a big chance from his mark and he has gone well fresh in the past so he can follow in the footsteps of recent winners Well Tom and Rock On Barney off low ratings.

Killer looks ready for big day

Back Killer Clown @ 6/1 in the 15:00 at Aintree

No. 8 Killer Clown (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 140

Emma Lavelle went ever so close with Top Dog yesterday at Cheltenham, but his wandering around cost him and backers as he hit 1.111/9 in-running to finish second. Lavelle however can make it up for it with the progressive Killer Clown - who goes up in class on Sunday.

And this being a Halloween selection, maybe Over 2.5 Ghouls?

This certainly looks a tough assignment in the Old Roan, with Allmankind and Nuts Well rated 160 and 159 respectively, but the Clown is on the up and a nice flat track on good ground is just what he wants.

The 7yo is a super jumper and I can see him really attacking his fences today for a first spin around Liverpool - and he does stay well, which he'll need to with Allmankind as freewheeling front-runner.

He ran well in the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury in March and produced a brilliant display on Boxing Day to take apart a competitive 0-140 at Kempton, once again jumping his rivals into the ground.