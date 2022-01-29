Daily Racing Multiple: On a double mission for Marty at Doncaster

Son of Mahler to handle the step up in class

Back Mahler Mission @ 5/1 in the 14:45 at Doncaster

No. 3 Mahler Mission (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: John McConnell, Ireland

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

The Grade 2 River Don doesn't look the strongest of renewals this season and I am keen to oppose the 5/2 favourite Unanswered Prayers. While he won well last time at Wincanton, the second somewhat gifted him the race in that showing too much greenness. And rated 126, he has to improve again.

Some nice novices have won at Sedgefield this season, and Mahler Mission was one of those making all last time in the north east to completely dominate a beatable field, but he never came off the bridle. In the process he enhanced trainer John McConnell's raiders that hold a very healthy strike-rate (at the time 33%).

The 6yo seemed to appreciate the less taxing ground following a second at Wexford in heavy conditions, and they went an even gallop with a reasonable time figure.

He'll need to jump a bit in terms of finding extra up in class, but he's bred to stay 3m with a marathon 3m5f winner in his pedigree, and he certainly shaped that way last time.

His jumping has improved since his debut at Ballinrobe in August, and with the first-time tongue tie, he can be a force in a rather open-looking contest.

Marty can do it for Alan

Back Our Marty @ 4/1 in the 15:55 at Doncaster

No. 10 Our Marty (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Alan Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: -

A few trainers have been a little quiet in January, and Lucinda Russell is certainly one of them, but I am hoping she can fire up with Our Marty in the closing bumper.

This looks a good piece of placing from the Scottish yard as the 4yo will be receiving a bundle of weight running from just 10st 3lbs.

His debut was very encouraging, running second in a junior bumper at the track last November on good to soft ground behind a runner with previous experience in Fils De Force. The lack of know-how seem to catch him out down the straight as he ran green went behind the winner as soon his jockey used the whip.

The step up to 2m is a real plus too as he was badly outpaced before the turn before he rallied on his first start.

Jockey Alan Doyle has been used expertly by Russell this term and his 7lb claim is worth its weight in gold, and in the last month is 4-16 at 25%.

The pedigree of this youngster is very interesting, he's by a relatively unknown sire in Martinborough, who is out of the great Japanese star and elite stallion Deep Impact. His success has been limited so far, but he showed more than enough to make him a play at 4/1 for this.