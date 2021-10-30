Daily Racing Multiple: On a Moonlight Mission at HQ with a 13/1 Saturday double

Mission set for retribution

Back New Mission 15/4 in the 13:48 at Newmarket

No. 3 (10) New Mission SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 84

John Gosden 2, Charlie Appleby 0 was the scoreline from yesterday with the "big dice' man taking both opening novice races at HQ, but Godolphin have some serious ammunition to go to war with on Saturday with strong chances in nearly every race - and New Mission has made the list and can gain some retribution for his trainer.

He got off the mark at Epsom in a three-runner maiden when last seen in August, a race he never really looked in danger of losing. He was certainly keen as he over-raced in the early part, but he did find again for pressure when Tiempo Star challenged. He changed his legs too running down the straight, but quickly organised himself and showed a reasonable attitude.

It was also a highly efficient ride from William Buick.

The 2yo was gelded immediately after that - a day in fact, presumably to calm him down a bit and he could be let in lightly from the assessor with 84. He is still improving and is one of the Coolmore crossovers that broke the stand-off as New Mission is out of Aidan O'Brien's Soon.

Writing on the wall for Moonlight's opponents

Back With The Moonlight @ 2/1 in the 14:58 at Newmarket

No. 14 (3) With The Moonlight (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

The Listed Montrose Stakes has a large collection of juvenile fillies, but despite the numbers, it doesn't look a strong race with several rated in the 70s needing stones of improvement.

With The Moonlight heads the betting at 2/1, but she really got her act together last time out with an impressive win at Wolverhampton. Winning by over 4L was payback for those that backed her as a warm favourite debut when she looked far too green. At Wolves, her rider James Doyle really committed her early, rousting her along before the turn and she looked a typical Frankel - a real galloper.

She's a big unit too with a huge stride, but at Chelmsford she was on and off the bridle to keep that in mind if you are playing on the Exchange.

***

Leg 1: Back Amoola Gold - 14:45 Newmarket @ 15/2

Kevin Blake says: "While he failed to make as significant an impact in his final start of the season in the Grand Annual Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, those two runs off marks of 138 and 143 suggest that Amoola Gold can still make an impact off his current mark of 146. He has already shown his effectiveness over this course and distance and his trainer has his string in fine form. He looks to be a very interesting contender and can hopefully get the job done."

Leg 2: Back Tottenham to beat Manchester Utd (KO: 17:30) @ 19/10

Steve Rawlings says: "United have lost three of their last four Premier League games, they've conceded 10 Premier League goals in October (more than any other club), and I think Ole's tipping point has been reached. I'm more than happy to just keep things simple and back the hosts at 19/10."

