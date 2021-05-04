Daily Racing Multiple: Off to Wolves for an 80/1 Tuesday night double

International to lay down the Law for Brittain

17:30 Wolverhampton - Back International Law

No. 7 (4) International Law SBK 10/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 64

The five-time course winner International Law is the right sort of price to throw into an each-way double for Wolverhampton's Tuesday card, as Dunstall Park is very much his bag. He can be backed at an attractive 9/1 on the Sportsbook.

He remarkably found trouble in a four runner race last time at the track, but it was a better standard of handicap than today's and he drops back down in distance from 1m4f.

A bigger field with a better pace to run at should see him in a better light. He won at the track in March fairly comfortably and is fairly consistent for a horse with his rating.

Devil to improve for new trip

18:00 Wolverhampton - Back Devil's Cub

No. 12 (3) Devil's Cub SBK 15/2 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Tom Ward

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 55

Tom Ward's Devil's Cub should improve with the first-time blinkers this evening, but of more benefit could be the step up in trip as the trainer has mentioned previously that the greater emphasis on stamina suits him.

He kept on in a race at Leicester in the mud, and his two best performances are backed up by the clock with fast sectional data.

With only three outings thus far on the all-weather and a decent draw tonight, he is another each-way price at 7/1.



