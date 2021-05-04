- Trainer: Antony Brittain
- Jockey: Cam Hardie
- Age: 7
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 64
Daily Racing Multiple: Off to Wolves for an 80/1 Tuesday night double
Alan Dudman was successful yesterday with an each-way 5.51 double. He has two more selections to back for Tuesday's action at Wolverhampton...
International to lay down the Law for Brittain
17:30 Wolverhampton - Back International Law
The five-time course winner International Law is the right sort of price to throw into an each-way double for Wolverhampton's Tuesday card, as Dunstall Park is very much his bag. He can be backed at an attractive 9/1 on the Sportsbook.
He remarkably found trouble in a four runner race last time at the track, but it was a better standard of handicap than today's and he drops back down in distance from 1m4f.
A bigger field with a better pace to run at should see him in a better light. He won at the track in March fairly comfortably and is fairly consistent for a horse with his rating.
Devil to improve for new trip
18:00 Wolverhampton - Back Devil's Cub
Tom Ward's Devil's Cub should improve with the first-time blinkers this evening, but of more benefit could be the step up in trip as the trainer has mentioned previously that the greater emphasis on stamina suits him.
He kept on in a race at Leicester in the mud, and his two best performances are backed up by the clock with fast sectional data.
With only three outings thus far on the all-weather and a decent draw tonight, he is another each-way price at 7/1.
Back International Law in the 17:30 at Wolverhampton @ 10.09/1
Back Devil's Cub in the 18:00 at Wolverhampton @ 8.07/1
The Sportsbook Double pays 80.0 win and 11.19 each-way
Daily Racing Multiple P&L
May 2021:
Multiples +2.21
April: -13.25
