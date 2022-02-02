Daily Racing Multiple: O'Brien and Weld to make it a winning Wednesday at Dundalk

Weld filly to step up from good cork debut

No. 6 (6) Sunwalk SBK 11/4 EXC 4.8 Trainer: A. Slattery, Ireland

Jockey: A. J. Slattery

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

I am leaving Leicester alone today as the ground has four seasons in one day there; good, good to firm, soft and good to soft. Picking a horse who handles all that rolled into one is best swerved.

The handicaps at Dundalk look wide-open as usual, but today I am playing in the two Maiden races.

Dermot Weld doesn't have too many runners over the winter but the Rosewell trainer sends out an Aga Khan filly on Wednesday, and she hails from a family Weld trained from Haripour to his Derby winner Harzand.

Her debut was in a hot-looking race at Cork in September on good ground. All the big yards were represented and the winner Trevaunance had the benefit of experience and put that to good use racing on the pace. That was certainly the place to be as it was at a rather steady tempo, with Haroya in a position of disadvantage out the back. She stayed on but was also short of room in the closing stages.

The winner subsequently ran well in a Group race and over the past three seasons, the Cork contest has thrown up Group 1 winning filly Passion. In fact, it's a race that tends to go to a stayer.

Weld's filly steps up in trip, which is another plus. There's another Aga Khan horse in the line-up making her debut for Michael Halford, although his runners tend to need their first outing.

Life can be good with wife to run to form

The second selection is remarkably unoriginal in the 15:30 Maiden over 1m3f, but the trip is very much the key. Second and third favourites Sunwalk and Gold Wing both look suspect stayers at today's distance, but the favourite Happywifehappylife is certain to stay and she can hopefully get us off to a winning start.

Joseph O'Brien's 4yo filly has been in action hurdling this winter, but was beaten out of sight last time. That's the only real major blip so far, and the heavy ground back-to-back runs probably took its toll.

She belatedly started her career in the summer at Galway, but the turns of the track seemed to be against her, as she wasn't nippy enough on debut to handle those contours, but subsequently finished placed twice afterwards over 1m3f and 1m4f.

Rated 76, she isn't a world beater, but a few of her rivals have posted some poor time-figures, and her stamina dropping down in trip should be enough to take this rather poor race.

Ace pilot Dylan Brown McMonagle rides, although surprisingly has ridden just one winner at the track this year.